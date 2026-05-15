Trip.com Group to Launch New Bundled Booking Feature for Hotels in Maldives

Introducing a New Era of Customisable Travel

The new bundled booking feature, which will be available on both Ctrip and Trip.com, enables customers to seamlessly book hotel stays together with a curated selection of hotel add-on services. These may include items such as speedboat and seaplane transport, recreational activities and in-hotel dining experiences.

By integrating accommodation with customisable travel experiences, the feature is designed to offer greater flexibility and a more holistic travel planning experience.

"We're excited to introduce a more intuitive way for travellers to plan their trips. As part of our vision to be an all-in-one platform, we're combining stays with curated experiences to make it easier for customers to enjoy a richer, more connected travel journey," said Ms Ru Yi, Assistant Vice President, International Markets, APAC.

Empowering Partners and Enhancing Customer Experience

This innovation, known as "Hotel + X", empowers hotel partners and service providers to package room inventory with value-added services, enabling them to better differentiate offerings and drive overall revenue streams.

For travellers, the feature simplifies trip planning by consolidating multiple bookings into a streamlined experience, allowing for greater tailoring to individual preferences, be it for travellers seeking wellness, culinary highlights or local attractions.

Supporting Maldives Tourism Growth

The product launch coincides with a dedicated Maldives Destination Campaign "One Island, One Life", running from May 11 to May 24, 2026. This campaign is designed to showcase the beauty of the destination to global travellers, featuring special offers including 45% off Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, 40% off Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, and 30% off Dusit Thani Maldives.

Mr. Rafil Mohamed, Executive Director of MATI, warmly welcomed the initiative and commended Trip.com Group for the significant attention and priority accorded to the Maldives, expressing hope for continued and deepened engagement from the Group going forward.

Travellers will be able to book the "Hotel + X" bundled packages during the campaign period, with travel validity extending through November 30, 2026. They will be able to explore a curated selection of Trip.Best-listed resorts across the Maldives, spanning luxury, family-friendly and photogenic stays, including acclaimed resorts such as Milaidhoo Maldives, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and Dusit Thani Maldives.

Recent data highlights continued momentum for the destination, with robust demand from international travellers, particularly from key source markets such as China and Korea in Asia, as well as Italy, the UK and Germany in Europe.

January arrival figures have shown a steady increase across the years, from 131,764 in 2022 to 224,788 in 2026. In February 2026, international visitor arrival numbers grew by 15.7% compared to the same month last year, underscoring sustained inbound tourism.

Within the Maldives, the Kaafu region—home to Malé and its surrounding islands—remains the leading destination, accounting for 43.1% of total tourist volume. Other key atolls with significant arrivals include Alifu Dhaalu (9.4%), Alifu Alifu (8.2%), and Raa (7.3%).

In January 2026, the majority of tourist arrivals were aged between 25 and 34, highlighting the destination's strong appeal among younger travellers.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

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About Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI)

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) is a non-governmental, non-profit organization formed in 1982, for the purpose of developing tourism in the Maldives. More than four decades of MATI's service has been provided to almost all the travel and tourism related issues which arise in Maldives.

SOURCE Trip.com Group