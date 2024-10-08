Trip.com Group and Zhoushan Launch "Hello Zhoushan" YOYO Series to Promote Island Tourism

Zhoushan and Trip.com Group join forces to drive island tourism development and enhance global brand influence

SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group and Zhoushan Municipal Development and Reform Commission have jointly launched the "Hello Zhoushan" x Trip.com Group YOYO-themed series to support the economic and cultural enrichment of China's islands, while elevating Zhoushan's tourism profile on the global stage.

Shengshan Island, Zhoushan, China

As part of the broader "Hello Zhoushan" initiative launched in 2023, Zhoushan, a picturesque archipelago in China, has adopted the strategy of "one island, one product, one policy." This approach aims to boost living standards and enhance community well-being through high-quality tourism development. By blending natural beauty with sustainable practices, Zhoushan seeks to create a distinct cultural tourism experience unique to the islands.

In 2024, Zhoushan marks the second anniversary of this ambitious project. It has thus launched the "Hello Zhoushan" x Trip.com Group YOYO series on the Trip.com app and social platforms, to strengthen international collaboration and expand its circle of "island friends".

The colourful and vibrant logos series symbolises the unique beauty of each island in Zhoushan, while also highlighting Trip.com Group's mascot YOYO's adventurous spirit and love for discovering new destinations.

Inspired by various travel themes and scenarios, YOYO is depicted in a playful array of cartoon images. As the first official "Friend of the Island," YOYO leads global partners on a journey to explore the depths of the East China Sea, greeting each island and unveiling a variety of activities—from local cuisine and sports to sea fishing and camping.

The collaboration between Trip.com Group and Zhoushan will focus on three key objectives: increasing brand visibility, driving customer traffic, and boosting consumer spending.

By launching the joint "Hello Zhoushan" x Trip.com Group YOYO brand globally, along with a series of creative online marketing campaigns and offline events like an island food search, the goal is to enhance the visibility of Zhoushan's island tourism. International travellers can also further discover its offerings through innovative ads on the Trip.com app.

Through targeted promotions to the Gen Z market and community activities across all four seasons of the year, this partnership also aims to expand Zhoushan's reach and popularity among young people, professionals and tourists.

Moreover, initiatives like the Zhoushan Island Homestay Practitioner Training Program and the customised "Island Friends" product offering will enhance the hospitality services, operational efficiency, and pricing strategies of the island's tourism. These efforts aim to broaden the visitor base while increasing tourism-related revenue.

Looking ahead, Trip.com Group plans to leverage resources from the Tourism Industry Alliance and its global partners to bring more corporate brands on board with the "Hello Zhoushan" initiative. By expanding its network and infusing fresh momentum into Zhoushan's island tourism, Trip.com Group aims to drive transformative growth and elevate the region's tourism landscape.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Trip.com Group, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

