Trip.com Group champions further recovery and long-term growth for ASEAN tourism

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel services provider, has reinforced its commitment to supporting the full recovery and continued growth of Southeast Asia's travel and tourism industry. CEO Jane Sun participated in discussions with key government and business leaders at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, including ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Thailand's Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra.

During her meeting with Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Ms Sun pointed to robust growth potential in the regional travel market and shared Trip.com Group's strategic vision for positioning Southeast Asia as a top travel destination in 2025 and beyond.

ASEAN is leading the way in driving new growth against the backdrop of a near-full recovery for global tourism, reporting a total of over 123 million visitors to the region in 2024, an increase of 30.6% on 2023 volumes, according to the Joint Media Statement of the 28th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers issued on 19 January 2025. The sector now sets its sights on renewal, with plans to accelerate the completion of the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan 2016-2025 and to develop the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan 2026-2030, with a focus on sustainability and resilience. These transformations will be key to realising the additional USD 300 billion in annual economic value and over 14 million new jobs that the sector is expected to create within the next decade, accounting for 11.7% of regional GDP and 56.55 million jobs by 2034, according to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) projections.

Ms Sun and Dr Kao explored possibilities for greater alignment between businesses like Trip.com Group and local and regional governments in advancing shared priorities. Dr Kao also shared with Ms Sun the ongoing travel-related developments in the region, including airport projects and infrastructure upgrades. Central to discussions were strategies to close the gap in post-pandemic recovery and enable further benefits to local communities.

Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, said, "ASEAN is positioning itself as a premier quality tourism destination – one that not only fosters economic growth and job creation but also strengthens cross-cultural connections. We look forward to working with Trip.com in advancing this goal."

"It was an honour to meet with Dr Kao Kim Hourn at the World Economic Forum and align our efforts with ASEAN's forward-looking vision for the regional travel industry," said Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group.

"With the anticipated increase in flight capacity and the expansion of visa-free policies, we expect travel demand to remain strong. We are committed to showcasing the rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty of Southeast Asia to the world while empowering local communities and driving growth in ASEAN's tourism industry."

Over the past year, regional partnerships, investments, and innovations have created new opportunities for connecting Trip.com Group's 400 million users with Southeast Asia. Initiatives include the Trip.Best Global and Asia 100 rankings, featuring some of the best hotel, nightlife and gourmet experiences that the region has to offer.

These new offerings engage travellers in targeted and personalised ways. This also presents opportunities for tapping into emerging trends to drive growth. For example, with the increasing interest in entertainment travel, artists touring in Southeast Asia – such as Mandopop star Jay Chou and K-pop group Stray Kids – drove a surge in bookings on Trip.com Group's newly launched "Events & Shows" channel in 2024.

These initiatives have helped to boost tourism in the region. In 2024, visitors from Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines led intra-regional travel on Trip.com Group platforms, while China and Korea were some of the top source markets outside the region. For the upcoming Chinese New Year, Trip.com Group projects further increase in intra-regional and inbound travel volume in Southeast Asia for the upcoming Chinese New Year – with Universal Studios Singapore and the Kuala Lumpur Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour among the most sought-after experiences.

With new opportunities on the horizon for Southeast Asian tourism, Trip.com Group looks forward to continuing to innovate and collaborate with local and regional partners to inspire travellers and support the region's long-term growth and prosperity.

