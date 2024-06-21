Trip.com Group Highlights Hunan's Charm in Inbound Tourism Conference in Zhangjiajie

Zhu Shanzhong, Ambassador of UN Tourism, Li Aiwu, Department Chief, Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Zeng Ruobing, Deputy Secretary of Zhangjiajie Municipal Committee of the CPC, and Sun Bo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Tian Huayu, Chairman of Standing Committee of Zhangjiajie Municipal People's Congress, Huang Hai, member of the Management Committee of the Publicity Department of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, and Deputy Director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Hunan Province, and Wang Wei, Senior Vice President of Trip.com Group, along with other leaders, were also present at the opening ceremony.

2024 Hunan International Cultural Tourism Festival and Trip.com Group Global Partner Hunan (Zhangjiajie) Inbound Tourism Conference Commences

According to Li Aiwu, the inbound tourism market in Hunan has shown a robust recovery this year. This conference aims to engage professionals from the global tourism industry in meaningful exchanges, strengthen resource sharing and mutual promotion with travel agencies in China and abroad, and enhance collaboration in developing premium tourism products and promoting tourism brands. It also aims to share and seize the emerging opportunities in global tourism and open a new chapter in Hunan's tourism sector. She passionately called for professionals from the global tourism industry to direct their attention towards Hunan as a travel destination or a place to expand their business. She encouraged them to invest, travel, develop their business, or settle down, so that they can share the immense benefits of the high-quality cultural and tourism development in Hunan.

Speech by Li Aiwu, Department Chief, Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

In his speech, Zeng Ruobing promoted Zhangjiajie' advantages in culture and tourism resources, including its picturesque landscapes, health preservation and leisure activities, and intangible cultural heritage. Zeng Ruobing stated that in collaboration with Trip.com Group, this conference is a significant step towards the accelerated recovery of China's inbound tourism, showcasing China's image, and mutual learning among civilizations, all aimed at building Hunan into a global tourist destination. He invited everyone to visit, explore, and enjoy Zhangjiajie, and highlighted the importance of providing travellers with preferential policies and the best platforms and services, so that everyone will have a satisfying and unforgettable experience in the city.

Speech by Zeng Ruobing, Deputy Secretary of Zhangjiajie Municipal Committee of the CPC

In his speech, Sun Bo noted that Hunan's inbound tourism market is doing well. Trip.com Group data show that since the start of this year, Hunan has seen a year-on-year increase of 200% in its inbound tourist arrivals and total revenues, making it one of the top preferred destinations for global travellers visiting China. Trip.com Group will continue to roll out innovative products, services, and technologies to attract more international travellers to discover the unique charm of China. This is in order to promote global travel and exchanges, and attract an increasing number of international travelers to visit China.

Speech by Sun Bo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group

In his speech, Zhu Shanzhong stated that the conference in Zhangjiajie is a landmark event for the cultural and tourism industry. It offers a comprehensive outlook on the future of inbound tourism and helps global tourism professionals gain a deeper understanding of Zhangjiajie and Hunan's abundant resources and geographical advantages. Additionally, it empowers them to stay abreast of the latest trends in inbound tourism, explore new avenues of development, and cultivate fruitful collaborations.

Speech by Zhu Shanzhong, Ambassador of UN Tourism

During the conference's exchange and sharing session, Yao Yao, Asian Market Manager of the Hungarian National Tourist Office, delivered a presentation on the theme of "International Exchange Promotes Sustainable Development of the Tourism Industry." Yao Yao stated that Hungary will assume the rotating presidency of the European Union starting from July 1. We believe that during Hungary's tenure as the rotating presidency of the European Union, it will not only promote the bilateral relations between China and Hungary, but also strengthen the ties between the People's Republic of China and the European Union. This will have a decisive impact on the tourism industry.

Speech by Yao Yao, Regional Head of Business Development, Asia, Visit Hungary National Tourism Organization

During the event, a signing ceremony was held. The Zhangjiajie Municipal People's Government signed a strategic agreement with Trip.com Group, and international travel agencies also entered into strategic contracts with travel agencies in Hunan Province. The themed promotion on Hunan's culture and tourism focuses on five key aspects: "Enchanting Landscapes," "Revolution Heritage," "Urban Culture and Leisure," "Historical and Cultural Treasures," and "Convenient Entry Measures for Tourism." The promotion also showcased the region's delectable cuisine, excellent accommodation resources, along with two unique routes: "Unveiling the Wonders of Western Hunan" and "Roaming Adventure." Zhangjiajie launched eight themed tourism products: World Natural Heritage Tours, Folk Culture Experiences, Sports and Fitness Adventures, Wellness and Residential Retreats, Science Education Tours, Zhangjiajie Culinary Journeys, Beautiful Countryside Explorations, and Internet-famous Hotspot Visits. At the third Hunan Tourism Development Conference held in Hengyang, a wide array of historical and cultural resources were promoted. These included Cai Lun's invention of papermaking, the longevity culture of Mount Heng (the southernmost of the Five Great Mountains of China), local culinary traditions, and Shigu Academy.

Zhangjiajie Municipal People's Government and Trip.com Group sign a strategic agreement

Under the theme "Hello Hunan, Let's Meet in Zhangjiajie," this event aims to boost inbound tourism consumption and upgrade the tourism industry in Hunan. With a global vision, it strives to showcase the cultural and tourism image of Hunan and support the development of Hunan as a world-class destination. The event fosters collaboration between Hunan and global partners, facilitating resource integration, investment promotion, and the formation of industry alliances. The goal is to create exemplary cultural and tourism projects, empowering Hunan's cultural and tourism industry to enhance its investment quality and efficiency. The event was till June 4 and featured several activities, including the Trip.com Group Global Partner Hunan (Zhangjiajie) Inbound Tourism Conference. This conference encompassed the Hunan Inbound Tourism Development Promotion Conference, the Hunan Tourist Accommodation Industry Promotion Conference, and the Zhangjiajie Cultural and Tourism Industry Promotion Conference. Alongside these conferences, there were inspection and exploration activities, as well as the launch of a global promotion plan.

Foreign guests visit the 72 Marvelous Towers in Zhangjiajie

Since its inception in 2002, the Hunan International Cultural Tourism Festival has organized 19 editions, establishing itself as a prominent cultural tourism event in China. Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in showcasing Hunan's cultural and tourism resources. Consequently, the festival has significantly enhanced the visibility and prestige of Hunan's cultural tourism while effectively communicating the brand image of "Welcome to Charming Hunan."

SOURCE Trip.com Group