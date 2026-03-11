Trip.com Malaysia Contributes to Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia's Disaster Rescue Efforts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel service provider Trip.com Malaysia recently contributed to local non-governmental charity organisation Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia (PAUKM), supporting the organisation's flood rescue mission efforts through the donation of a rescue boat.

The boat, equipped with an engine and trailer, expands PAUKM's fleet and enhances its ability to respond to flood emergencies. Its smaller design allows rescue teams greater flexibility and enables them to navigate narrow flood zones and low-water conditions more effectively, improving overall access to communities and areas that may be otherwise difficult to reach during disasters.

"At Trip.com, we believe that we have a responsibility to help shape a better future for the communities and people we serve. The volunteers and first responders at Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia have been an inspiration as they work tirelessly to respond to disasters. We're honoured to do our part to support such important, life-saving work, to bring aid to those in need," said Stephane Thong, General Manager of Trip.com Malaysia.

The official boat handover ceremony was officiated by Kuan Chee Heng, the Founder of Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia. Several key representatives from local authorities were also in attendance as guests of honour, including from the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), the Puchong Police Station, and the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station.

The initiative reflects Trip.com's ongoing commitment to being a responsible travel service provider, led by a focus on supporting local communities where it operates. As a global travel platform, Trip.com is dedicated to strengthening community resilience and driving positive meaningful impact.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with over 300,000 attraction and tour products, Trip.com covers 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

SOURCE Trip.com