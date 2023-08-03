Trip.com partners with Save the Children Hong Kong to organise "Illumination and Shadow Adventure"

Taking underprivileged children to teamLab to experience the art of light and inspire creativity

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com teamed up with charitable organisation Save the Children Hong Kong to organise the "Illumination and Shadow Adventure" this summer for underprivileged families in Hong Kong, with support from Trip.com's partner teamLab. More than 60 parents and children, led by Trip.com employees and Save the Children Hong Kong, visited the multi-sensory wonderland teamLab Future Park to experience creative art. The aim of the event is to provide underprivileged families with the opportunity to explore Hong Kong and inspire children's creativity and imagination through light and shadow art.

To help participants explore the combination of art and science, Save the Children Hong Kong previously organised a light and shadow workshop led by professional instructors. Parents and children learned how to use light and shadow elements in their handicrafts, showcase and appreciate each other's work. Art can help to strengthen children's mental health as children are able to express emotions and alleviate stress through handcraft works, ultimately fostering positivity, creativity and confidence.

During the visit to teamLab Future Park, both children and parents immersed themselves in an interactive art space through diverse art installations, exploring the concept of "co-creation" through creativity and engagement. Unleashing their boundless imagination, everyone enjoyed the freedom to collaboratively build and shape a "Future Park" with others.

The visit to teamlab Future Park marks the second event in partnership with Save the Children Hong Kong, and Trip.com remains committed to providing meaningful lifestyle experiences for the less privileged members of the community.

Eddy Yip, Product and Marketing Director, Hong Kong and Taiwan and Hong Kong Territory Manager at Trip.com said, "Following the success of last year's Christmas celebration, we are delighted to collaborate with Save the Children Hong Kong again. Together, we aim to extend our efforts in bringing more low-income families to explore the wonders of Hong Kong and experience the joy of travel. We are also grateful for the support from our attraction partner teamLab. At Trip.com, we are committed to giving back to the society. By leveraging the best travel products and services on our platform, we provide less privileged families with opportunities to explore the world and help to unleash their imagination through art."

The CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong, Carol Szeto, said, "As the world's first independent children's organization, Save the Children Hong Kong has been committed to creating a better future for children in need in Hong Kong and around the world. We are very grateful for the sponsorship and support from Trip.com and teamLab, which bring opportunities for our children to experience creative art, cultivate their artistic and creative thinking, and open up more possibilities for their future. We are delighted to see that both parents and children are enjoying it."

Louis Mok, representative of 'FWD Insurance 10th Anniversary presents teamLab Future Park', said, "teamLab is committed to delivering a distinct art experience that seamlessly merges art and technology. We hope to nurture creativity in people's everyday lives through engaging and co-creative activities. The vision to offer an interactive and exploratory platform for children to discover their artistic potential and explore boundless possibilities in life forms the essence of 'Future Park'."

'teamLab Future Park' is a large-scale immersive space that seamlessly blends visual art with interactive sensory effects, it serves as a creative park that integrates art, technology and nature. The park features a myriad of interactive art installations that invite visitors to engage and appreciate, capture moments through selfies, and savour the light and shadow creations, offering a whole new art experience.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 29 local currencies on 48 sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Offers local experience, train ticket reservations, car rentals, and airport transfers/pickups to customers. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centers in Edinburgh, Tokyo, and Seoul, are available to the customers. "Create the best travel experience" is the commitment of Trip.com to its millions of customers worldwide.

About Save The Children Hong Kong

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Hong Kong and 120 countries around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfil their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world's first and leading independent children's organisation – transforming lives and the future we share. Save the Children Hong Kong was established in 2009 to provide comprehensive programmes and services for vulnerable children in Hong Kong, bringing positive change for children, families, communities, and society at large. Visit our website, or follow us on Facebook , Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About t eamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception.

In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

About teamLab Future Park

teamLab Future Park is an interactive exhibition designed to be children and adults. Since its debut at "Ryuko Department Store" in Okinawa in November 2013, it has been held in Sydney, Bangkok, Shanghai, Turin, Budapest, Jakarta, Johannesburg among others. Additionally, permanent exhibitions have been launched in Singapore, Dubai, Shenzhen and other places. To date, 15 million people around the world have experienced the wonder of teamLab Future Park.

