True Global Ventures: Hong Kong's Stablecoin License Breakthrough with Animoca Brands Opens the Door to the AI Agent Economy

Animoca Brand's joint venture entity Anchorpoint Financial Limited is 1 out of only 2 entities which was granted a stablecoin license from 36 applicants in April 2026.

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV), a leading global technology Venture Capital equity fund, proudly congratulates its portfolio company Animoca Brands on a landmark regulatory achievement. Anchorpoint Financial Limited ("Anchorpoint"), a joint venture established by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("SCBHK"), Hong Kong Telecom ("HKT"), and Animoca Brands, has been officially granted a stablecoin issuer licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA") under the newly enacted Stablecoins Ordinance.

Anchorpoint will issue the HKDAP (i.e. HKD At Par), a regulated Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin, leveraging a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model. This powerful new medium of exchange combines Hong Kong's strict regulatory standards with the speed, efficiency, and transparency of public blockchain technology.

The Convergence of AI Agents and Stablecoins

The approval of the HKDAP stablecoin represents much more than an evolution in traditional payments; it marks a critical infrastructure milestone for the intersection of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI). As AI technology evolves from simple generative models into autonomous "AI Agents" like OpenClaw, Nvidia's NemoClaw, etc, which are capable of independently executing complex workflows, these agents require a programmable, instantaneous, and highly secure medium of exchange to natively transact value across the internet.

Dušan Stojanović, Founding Partner of True Global Ventures, recently emphasized this structural shift in the market, noting that the issuance of regulated stablecoins is the fundamental building block for the rise of Agentic Commerce:

"This HKD Stablecoin License is a major milestone, not just for Animoca Brands and the Hong Kong digital asset ecosystem, but for the whole Asia regional economy. We are rapidly approaching a future where AI agents will operate on our behalf, autonomously negotiating and paying for computing power, digital assets, data queries, and real-world services. Traditional banking rails simply are not built for high-velocity, machine-to-machine transactions.

Regulated stablecoins like HKDAP provide the exact secure, programmable, and instantaneous settlement layer that AI Agents need to function seamlessly. We have been looking at this intersection of AI and Web3 since 2018, at that time, it was way too early! Now, we are seeing payment rails between AI Agents with stablecoins."

Dušan also notes, "What's particularly exciting is how this can be connected to the next wave like on Animoca's Agentic AI platform "Animoca Minds", a world where AI goes beyond assisting: it takes action, executes tasks, coordinates workflows, and ultimately transacts."

Pioneering the Future Digital Economy

Backed by the institutional-grade infrastructure and rigorous governance of Standard Chartered, the vast telecommunications and digital ecosystem of HKT, and the Blockchain and digital property rights innovations of Animoca Brands, Anchorpoint is uniquely positioned to bridge traditional finance with the new decentralized economy. The HKDAP stablecoin aims to rewire financial markets, enhance payment efficiency, streamline cross-border transactions, and open up entirely new monetization layers for businesses.

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures (TGV) invests in post-revenues AI-first or Agentic AI companies at the early stage. TGV's current portfolio includes Prezent, COVU, Jus Mundi, Coding Giants, Obligo, Ledger and many others. Almost all portfolio companies are based in California or entering California. With presence in San Francisco, New York, Paris, London, Stockholm, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, TGV's 2021 vintage early-stage fund is a top 1% performing VC fund globally based on Pitchbook and Carta's data.

Learn more: https://www.tgv4plus.com/

SOURCE True Global Ventures