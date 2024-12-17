KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating another remarkable year, The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) set the stage for an unforgettable evening of reflection and recognition. With two landmark events - The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards 2024 and the second installation of The BrandLaureate DigiTech (Digital & Technology) BestBrands Awards 2024 hosted on the same night, TWBF honoured the resilience and innovation of outstanding brands that have not only endured the challenges of the year but have also made a profound impact in their respective fields.

Tunes of Victory A Recognition to The Best Brands of 2024!

The joyous evening was a symphony of celebration, innovation, and inspiration. As the air was filled with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation, renowned brands and individuals from around the world—entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and top management—filled the room with cheers, forging new connections and reinforcing the universal power of brands and branding.

With seven distinct award categories, The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards 2024 acknowledged influential small and medium-sized enterprises, established global brands, and inspiring personalities who have exemplified synergy between vision and execution, proving their worth as true leaders through the meaningful change they've made in their fields, community, and the world at large.

Similarly, The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards 2024 spotlighted the frontrunners in digital innovation and progress. From AI-powered solutions to cybersecurity advancements, marketing technologies, fintech innovations, e-commerce platforms, cloud computing solutions, and semiconductor manufacturers, these winners have demonstrated persistence, creativity, and forward-thinking leadership in a world that is ever-changing and increasingly reliant on technology.

In his welcoming speech, Prof. Dr KK Johan congratulated the recipients, encouraging them to strive for greater heights and embrace the boundless opportunities that lie ahead. "Tonight is so meaningful. It's not just a celebration of your achievements—it's a call to reflect on the power of your brand and how it will shape your tomorrow."

He then encouraged the night's champions to continue building their brands with purpose, vision, and authenticity to leave a legacy and be the ULTIMATE brand in their respective industries. Looking ahead to 2025, he invited everyone to join The BrandLaureate in celebrating a momentous milestone - our 20th year anniversary. "Twenty years of transformation. Twenty years of building brands that matter. And next year, we're going global—starting in Singapore and expanding to destinations worldwide. It's a new chapter, and I want you to be part of it. Because The BrandLaureate is all about empowering brands to step up and achieve the impossible."

The Awards kicked off with The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards 2024 recognizing extraordinary digital and tech brands such as Alibaba Cloud, BlackBerry, Cypark Resources Berhad, HCK Capital Group, HeiTech Padu Berhad, Hot FM, IMIKA, Rakuten Trade, UsraHDD, Averis, Commercedotcom, KINESSO, Moomoo Malaysia, Sabah Smart Parking, TV Sarawak, Vertiv, Arvia, CLL Systems, Datakraf, GoGet, Right Power Technology, Syntax Technologies, Velo Technologies, and Ren Eco | flexHR®.

As the Awards night progressed, The BrandLaureate BrandLeadership Awards 2024 recognized the influential leaders who have served as key players in the growth and sustainability of their brands. The recipients of this accolade include Mr. Kun Huang, General Manager of Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Dr Carrine Teoh, President (Cybersecurity & Governance) of the ASEAN Chief Information Officer Association, Ms. Pauline Chua, General Manager of Amari Hotel Johor Bahru; and Mr. Richard Shim Sang-Don, Chief Executive Officer of Starkey Korea. Following this, the ceremony awarded go-getting Entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional vision, resilience, and drive in building and scaling their businesses. These visionaries include Dr Sim Quan Seng, Founder & Chairman of CNS Corporation Sdn Bhd; Mr. Yong Chu Eu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Money & Life Academy Sdn Bhd; Puan Hajah Ida Riswana Idris, Chief Executive Officer of Andalusia Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd; Dr. Abdul Haq Bin Ab Wasa, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Estetika Medispa Sdn Bhd; and Ms. Ain Azizah Arifin, Managing Director of Bubbles O2 Sdn Bhd.

Prior to this, on the 9th of December 2024, the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) was also presented with The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Award 2024 in the category of Destination Branding - Global Metropolis at The BrandLaureate Awards Headquarters in Malaysia. This was in celebration of SMG's visionary approach to rebranding Seoul as a global city brand synonymous with cultural vibrancy and innovative appeal. Receiving on behalf of Mayor Oh Se-Hoon was the Director-General for Economic and Job Planning at the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Economic Affairs Office, Mr. Jung Young-jun.

Continuing in the spirit of celebration for the night, The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards 2024 spotlighted winning brands from numerous sectors who, through their exceptional work throughout the year, have contributed to not only their businesses, but also to the prosperity of their industries and communities. These recipients include BestBrands such as Andalusia Travel & Tours, Arabian OUD, AR-RAHNU KOPUTRA, Bintulu Port, CCK, FRIM, Hershey Malaysia, Mayflax, Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR), ORGABIO, REPL Malaysia, SIRIM, SNI, and Teringin @ Sri Ukay. Additionally, the event witnessed the celebration of exceptional players in the Global Banking and Finance sector who have provided innovative and accessible solutions to empower and uplift communities. The illustrious brands in this category include Affin Bank, INGOTS International, RWC, and WRISE.

The ceremony also acknowledged KWAP, Watson Malaysia and Osadi Malaysia in the HR-PDL category as well as Fast Moving Growing & Sustainable Business & Brands: Bubbles O2, Cubs Education Group, Eco-Shop, OPERO Hotel Southkey and Sarawak Cultural Village. Later in the evening, TWBF went on to honour outstanding SMEs, such as 2Seven Kong Power Cleanz, CNC Innovations, Estika Medispa, Global Oak Tree Scholars International Schools, HBT Force, Kausar Wealth Management®, and Pet Memorial.

For the full list of winners with their categories, Click Here.

We, at The BrandLaureate, extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the worthy recipients. As the year wanes and the calendar flips a new page, we hope this new milestone of yours empowers you to strive with your undefeatable spirits, entering the new year with tunes of victory, and bearing the lessons from 2024 to see further, go faster, and soar higher in 2025 and beyond.

Join The BrandLaureate's "Be My Friend" community and unlock a world of incredible benefits and opportunities. As a member, you'll become part of a dynamic network that fosters innovation and growth through local and global collaboration, branding consultation, shared expertise, resources and support, a paid feature as columnist in Brand magazine and many more. Seize the chance to learn and thrive alongside a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and brand enthusiasts. Sign up now here .

For latest news on The BrandLaureate Awards, visit www.thebrandlaureate.com or our social media - Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Spotify | Whatsapp Channel for updates and all of the evening's major highlight moments.

The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), originally established in 2005 as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF), stands today as the world's premier branding foundation. With a legacy spanning over a decade of excellence, TWBF has redefined the branding landscape, continuously setting new benchmarks and reaching new heights of prominence. The Foundation's primary objectives are clear: to elevate the status of brands, enhance branding practices, and instill a culture of excellence in entrepreneurship. To realise this vision, The BrandLaureate was instituted—a symbol of brand excellence that embodies TWBF's mission and fulfils its core objectives.

Brands, often synonymous with organisations, products, and services, also reflect the individuals who bring them to life, embodying extraordinary qualities that transcend the ordinary. A truly outstanding brand resonates deeply, serving as both a beacon of information and a source of inspiration across both real and digital realms. The power of strong, high-ideal brands is undeniable; they leave an enduring mark, progressively influencing societal equilibrium on a global scale. In this spirit, TWBF, through The BrandLaureate, honours and recognises those who have set new standards of excellence—remarkable individuals and entities who, through their expertise and dedication, have contributed significantly to the world. As a trendsetter with a distinct approach to branding, The BrandLaureate has recognised more than 2,500 global brands and 500 personalities across over 80 countries worldwide.

Operating autonomously, TWBF remains independent from any government or external agencies. This independence reinforces TWBF's dedication to celebrating and championing brands and personalities who have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the masses.

SOURCE The BrandLaureate