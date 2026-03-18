TAIPEI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, tens of thousands of Taiwanese students choose to study overseas in destinations such as the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, and Canada. As demand for international education continues to grow, TutorABC today announced the expansion of its Study Abroad services, strengthening its ability to help students apply to leading universities worldwide.

TutorABC Expands Study Abroad Partnerships to Over 700 Universities with Zero Consulting Fees

TutorABC has recently expanded its university partnership network and now works with more than 700 universities globally, covering approximately 90–95% of universities in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, as well as a substantial number of universities in the United States. This provides students with a structured pathway from English learning to international university education.

To support students preparing for overseas study, TutorABC is offering complimentary IELTS or TOEFL preparation courses for new applicants, together with one-on-one admissions consultations to help students plan their university applications.

＊【Free IELTS/TOEFL Course】: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

Why Students Do Not Pay Consulting Fees

TutorABC works with universities that actively recruit international students through authorised education partners.

When a student enrolls, the university pays TutorABC a recruitment commission. Because of this, TutorABC does not charge students consulting or agency fees.

This allows TutorABC to provide admissions guidance, application support, and language preparation at no additional cost to the student.

＊【Free Study Abroad Consulting】:https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

Broad Choice of Universities

TutorABC's university network gives students access to a wide range of institutions across major study destinations.

Students can apply to:

UK Russell Group universities and other leading British institutions

major public research universities in the United States

universities across the University of California system

Australia's Group of Eight universities

leading universities in Canada and other international destinations

Students and families decide which universities they wish to apply to, and TutorABC provides guidance and support throughout the process.

If a student chooses a university outside the partner network, TutorABC can still provide application advice and preparation support.

TutorABC also offers a premium advisory service for highly competitive universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, and Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and the University of Pennsylvania.

＊【Free IELTS/TOEFL Course】: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

Structured Support for Students

TutorABC provides step-by-step support throughout the application process:

Strategy — university selection and admissions planning Language — IELTS and TOEFL preparation Profile — academic and extracurricular planning Essays — personal statement and application review Interviews — mock university interviews Visa — visa guidance and documentation Preparation — academic readiness before departure

The consulting team includes advisors trained and certified by the British Council and has extensive experience supporting students applying to leading universities worldwide.

＊【Free Study Abroad Consulting】:https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

A Life-Changing Opportunity

For Samuel Yang, Co-Chairman & CEO of TutorABC, the importance of study abroad is deeply personal.

"Studying abroad can change the direction of a student's life," said Yang.

"It gives students access to better universities, better career opportunities, and often higher salaries. International education builds confidence, independence, and global perspective — all of which are increasingly important in today's world."

Students who study overseas gain international experience, stronger English skills, and global networks — advantages that often make it easier to secure their first job and build a more successful future.

"Learning English is the first step," Yang added.

"Studying abroad gives students the chance to build a bigger future."

＊【Free Study Abroad Consulting】:https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

Focus on the Right University Fit

According to Ally Lee, Head of Study Abroad at TutorABC, the goal is not simply to gain admission, but to choose the university that best matches each student's strengths and long-term goals.

"Every student is different, and choosing the right university is just as important as getting accepted," said Lee.

"We work closely with students and parents to understand their academic goals, interests, and career plans, and then help them apply to universities where they have the best chance to succeed. Careful preparation before departure makes a big difference in how well students perform once they are overseas."

＊【Free IELTS/TOEFL Course】: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

Recent Successful Admissions

In recent years, TutorABC has helped students gain admission to leading universities around the world, including MIT, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, University of Edinburgh, University of Liverpool, University of Nottingham, University of Exeter, University of Bristol, the University of California system, and many other top universities.

Students have entered programs in business, engineering, computer science, economics, and the life sciences, and many have gone on to build international careers after graduation.

TutorABC is also a key sponsor of the Chevening Scholarship programme, the UK government's global scholarship initiative that supports outstanding students from around the world to study at leading universities in the United Kingdom. The programme is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious international scholarship schemes and reflects TutorABC's commitment to supporting academic excellence and global education.

＊【Free Study Abroad Consulting】:https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

Consultation and Application Support

Students and parents interested in overseas study can arrange a one-on-one consultation with TutorABC's study abroad advisors to discuss university options, application strategy, and English preparation.

New applicants may also receive complimentary IELTS or TOEFL preparation courses, helping them strengthen their applications and prepare for overseas study.

＊【Free Study Abroad Consulting】:https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

About TutorABC

TutorABC is a global online education platform providing English and Chinese language training, corporate training, academic preparation, and study abroad services. With more than 20 years of experience and over 100 million classes delivered, TutorABC serves students, professionals, schools, and corporations in over 100 countries.

In addition to individual learning programs, TutorABC provides corporate training solutions to leading international companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Prudential, PwC, Deloitte, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Micron, MediaTek, and Hon Hai / Foxconn, helping employees improve communication skills in a global business environment.

TutorABC also offers a full range of international education services, including language preparation, university admissions consulting, and overseas study support, working with hundreds of universities worldwide.

As a full-service, one-stop education platform, TutorABC supports learners at every stage — from language learning, to university admission, to professional development — helping students and professionals succeed in an increasingly international world.

＊【Free Study Abroad Consulting】:https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=YOEppwlXdQ

SOURCE TutorABC