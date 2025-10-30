HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, 2025, TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong was honored with the CLP Smart Energy Award 2025 – Sustainable Carbon Neutral Award (Industrial) – Excellence Award by CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, in recognition of its achievements in energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and sustainable business transformation.

TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Wins CLP Power “Smart Energy Award 2025” for Sustainable Practices

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from CLP Power," said Limao Tian, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong. "This recognition reflects our continuous commitment to reducing our own environmental footprint while empowering our clients and partners to do the same. Sustainability is the first priority. Changes are necessary for this - we can approach this together."

The Sustainable Carbon Neutral Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in developing and implementing strategies toward carbon neutrality through innovation, efficiency improvement, and collective action. TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong distinguished itself among participants with strong performance in four key areas: resource management, innovation and creativity, environmental impact, and partner synergy, earning recognition from the judging panel.

Over the past year, TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong has implemented multiple green initiatives to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in its operations. Beyond its internal actions, TÜV Rheinland is advancing sustainability worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio of Sustainability Services that help businesses achieve measurable, science-based climate goals. These include carbon emission verification, product sustainability and green mark certification, environmental management and ESG assurance, hydrogen and e-mobility certification, renewable energy, etc.

