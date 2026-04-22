TÜV Rheinland Opens Advanced Automotive Component Testing Laboratory in Manesar, Haryana

Empowering automotive industry capabilities through precision testing, international compliance, and innovative solutions for next-generation mobility.

MANESAR, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services, today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Automotive Component Testing Laboratory (ACT Lab) in Manesar, Haryana. The ACT Lab will support manufacturers in meeting evolving regulatory requirements, adopting emerging technologies, and accelerating time-to-market.

Automotive Component Testing Laboratory at Manesar, Haryana - India

As the world's third-largest mobility market, India is developing rapidly, and demand for trustworthy, globally recognized testing services continues to rise. TÜV Rheinland's ACT Lab supports the development of safer and high-performance automotive products.

Strategically located in Manesar, the facility is well-positioned to unlock growth opportunities within India's automotive and electric mobility ecosystem, while advancing next-generation transport solutions.

Technological Excellence and Advanced Capabilities

The ACT Lab is equipped with advanced testing systems from leading international manufacturers, ensuring precision, reliability, and global acceptance of results.

Its capabilities include structural testing, corrosion and durability assessments, and environmental simulation under extreme conditions. The facility also offers fatigue and lifecycle testing for critical automotive components, alongside comprehensive material analysis for metals and polymers, delivering deep insights into performance under real-world conditions.

By providing end-to-end testing, inspection, and certification solutions under one roof, the lab distinguishes itself through its ability to replicate operational environments, meet global and OEM standards, and deliver highly reliable, traceable results.

Platform for Collaboration, Innovation, and Trust

Commenting on the inauguration, Dr. Matthias Schubert, Executive Vice President Mobility at TÜV Rheinland Group, said: "Our investment in the Automotive Component Testing Laboratory in Manesar reflects TÜV Rheinland's long-term strategic commitment to India as a key growth market. As the mobility sector undergoes rapid transformation, this facility enables us to support manufacturers with advanced testing capabilities that not only ensure compliance but also drive innovation, safety, and global competitiveness."

Highlighting the broader strategic intent, Thomas Quernheim, Senior Vice President Mobility, TÜV Rheinland Group, said, "India represents one of the most dynamic opportunities within our global mobility portfolio. This investment reflects our vision to build resilient, future-oriented capabilities that not only respond to market evolution but also shape the standards of tomorrow's mobility ecosystem."

Rajendra Kisanrao Bandal, Vice President, Mobility at TÜV Rheinland India, added: "This facility goes beyond a conventional testing laboratory – it is a platform for collaboration and innovation. Combining global expertise with local insight, it enables manufacturers to enhance quality, reliability, and performance, while strengthening India's position in the global mobility landscape."

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland is a leading provider of testing and inspection services worldwide. For over 150 years, the company has helped make the world a safer place. Today, more than 28,000 employees test, inspect and certify products, plants and processes, while also providing training for people in a wide range of professions. Operating from 500 locations in more than 50 countries, TÜV Rheinland helps safeguard key areas of business and everyday life. Headquartered in Cologne and generating annual revenue of close to €3 billion, the company plays a key role in quality assurance worldwide. TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the UN Global Compact since 2006, demonstrating its commitment to anti-corruption and sustainability.

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Samrat Sinha

Communications & PR

TÜV Rheinland

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SOURCE TUV Rheinland; TUV Rheinland India