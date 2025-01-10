TÜV Rheinland Unveils New Laptop Eye Comfort Standards: Multi-Brand Collaboration at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in testing and certification, introduces its latest innovation - the Eye Comfort Certification for laptops. This industry-first 5-star rating system evaluates laptop screens for eye comfort, providing consumers with a reliable guide to healthy, high-performing devices. Major brands such as Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are among the early adopters of this groundbreaking standard.

Expanding on its 2023 launch of the eye comfort certification for desktop monitors, TÜV Rheinland is now applying a comprehensive five-star rating system for laptops. This approach evaluates critical aspects such as image quality, ambient light control, eye care technologies, and user guidelines. The process includes 15 tests, all designed to assess features that significantly impact visual comfort.

New to this certification are bonus criteria for "Intelligent CCT Control" and "Intelligent Luminance Control," enabling products to achieve higher ratings. This global-first evaluation system offers a trusted standard for business professionals, multimedia designers, and everyday users who value screen comfort and quality. The certification motivates manufacturers to innovate while helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

To achieve certification, laptops must meet a minimum three-star rating. Three stars signify solid image quality and satisfactory performance, four stars represent outstanding image quality and light management, while five stars denote top-tier performance with an exceptional user experience.

Jay Yang, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Electrical, states, "Our mission is to simplify the consumer decision-making process with rigorous standards and to drive innovation among display manufacturers."

TÜV Rheinland invites tech enthusiasts, media representatives, and industry experts to explore the latest eye comfort technologies showcased in various branded laptops. Consumers can also find more information through TÜV Rheinland's certification database, Certipedia.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China