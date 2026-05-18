Cloud, 5G, AI, and creator-first mobile streaming come together at Singapore EXPO, Booth 5G4-1

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced its participation in BroadcastAsia 2026 (BCA 2026), Asia-Pacific's premier broadcast and media technology exhibition. From May 20–22, 2026 at Singapore EXPO, Booth 5G4-1, visitors will explore a full suite of live production technologies designed to help broadcasters move from traditional, hardware-bound workflows to a cloud-native, AI-driven future.

TVU Networks to Chart the Path from Traditional to Cloud-Native Live Production at BCA 2026

Cloud-Based Production & 5G Workflows TVU's cloud routing platform enables broadcasters to build flexible, scalable live production workflows without the overhead of traditional hardware. Teams can manage everything from a single live feed to complex multi-site productions across continents — reducing costs while maintaining broadcast-grade reliability from any location.

Powering this flexibility is TVU's 5G transmission technology, which delivers ultra-low latency live video in the most demanding environments — remote locations, high-density venues, and breaking news scenes. Together, cloud and 5G give broadcasters the freedom to go live from virtually anywhere, without compromise.

AI Automation TVU's AI-powered media tools automate the most time-intensive stages of production and distribution. From intelligent signal management to automated content delivery, TVU's AI layer integrates into existing workflows — compressing timelines, reducing errors, and enabling leaner teams to produce more without sacrificing quality.

TVU Go — Built for the Creator Economy TVU is expanding beyond the broadcast studio with TVU Go, a professional-grade IRL mobile streaming app for content creators who demand reliability in the real world. Powered by TVU's ISX protocol, TVU Go aggregates 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, and tethered connections into a single stable stream — automatically managing resolution, bitrate, and recovery so creators never miss a moment.

With one-tap streaming to Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, X, and 100+ platforms simultaneously, plus dual-camera picture-in-picture, built-in overlays, and OBS integration, TVU Go brings broadcast-level tools to a new generation of live storytellers.

Meet TVU at BroadcastAsia 2026 Throughout the three-day exhibition, TVU's team will be on hand to walk visitors through live demonstrations tailored to specific workflows and production challenges. Whether you're looking to modernize your infrastructure, cut costs, or expand what your team can deliver live, this is the conversation worth having at BCA 2026. Visit TVU Networks at Booth 5G4-1, Singapore EXPO, May 20–22, 2026 — pre-registration is recommended to secure your preferred demo slot.

SOURCE TVU Networks