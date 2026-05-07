TVU Networks to Unveil Cloud, AI, and Mobile Streaming Solutions at KOBA 2026

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks announced its participation in KOBA 2026, Asia's premier broadcast and media technology exhibition. From May 12–15, 2026 at COEX, Seoul, visitors to Booth D425 will have the opportunity to explore a full suite of live production technologies designed for the demands of modern broadcasting — from cloud-native infrastructure and AI automation to next-generation mobile streaming tools built for a new generation of creators. As the industry navigates an era of rapid transformation, TVU's integrated approach offers broadcasters a clear path forward.

Cloud-Based Production & 5G Workflows

TVU's cloud routing platform enables broadcasters to build flexible, scalable live production workflows without the overhead of traditional hardware. Teams can manage everything from a single live feed to complex multi-site productions across continents — reducing costs while maintaining broadcast-grade reliability from any location.

Powering this flexibility is TVU's 5G transmission technology, which delivers ultra-low latency live video in the most demanding environments — remote locations, high-density venues, and breaking news scenes. Together, cloud and 5G give broadcasters the freedom to go live from virtually anywhere, without compromise.

AI Automation

TVU's AI-powered media tools automate the most time-intensive stages of production and distribution. From intelligent signal management to automated content delivery, TVU's AI layer integrates into existing workflows — compressing timelines, reducing errors, and enabling leaner teams to produce more without sacrificing quality.

TVU Go — Built for the Creator Economy

TVU is expanding beyond the broadcast studio with TVU Go, a professional-grade IRL mobile streaming app for content creators who demand reliability in the real world. Powered by TVU's ISX protocol, TVU Go aggregates 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, and tethered connections into a single stable stream — automatically managing resolution, bitrate, and recovery so creators never miss a moment.

With one-tap streaming to Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, X, and 100+ platforms simultaneously, plus dual-camera picture-in-picture, built-in overlays, and OBS integration, TVU Go brings broadcast-level tools to a new generation of live storytellers.

Meet TVU at Booth D425

Throughout the four-day exhibition, TVU's team will be on hand to walk visitors through live demonstrations tailored to their specific workflows and production challenges. Whether you're looking to modernize your infrastructure, cut costs, or expand the scope of what your team can deliver live — this is the conversation worth having at KOBA 2026.

Pre-registration is recommended to secure your preferred demo slot.

www.tvunetworks.com/koba-2026

SOURCE TVU Networks