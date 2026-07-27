Twinkle Twinkle Begins Its Southeast Asian Journey in Singapore -- and Decides to Stay

The beloved character makes its Southeast Asian debut as a POP MART Friend, with Dreamstar Isle and Southeast Asia's first POP BAKERY now open at Resorts World Sentosa

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every star has a place where its story begins.

This summer, Twinkle Twinkle is embarking on a new journey across Southeast Asia, with Singapore chosen as its first stop in the region. Coinciding with the opening of POP MART's new Resorts World Sentosa store on 29 July, the visit marks Twinkle Twinkle's first appearance in Southeast Asia as a POP MART Friend and the beginning of a new chapter for the beloved little stars in the region.

At first, the little stars had only seen a faint glimmer from afar. Curious about where it came from, they followed it to Singapore — and discovered that the light was not coming from any single place.

It was found in the city's cultures, nature and everyday life, and in the smiles, hugs and unexpected connections shared with people along the way. What began as a brief first visit soon became something more: a wish to stay and keep discovering the many little lights that make Singapore shine.

Dreamstar Isle will become Twinkle Twinkle's first permanent home in Southeast Asia. Located within the new POP MART store at Resorts World Sentosa, Dreamstar Isle will give fans more opportunities to meet Twinkle Twinkle in person through regular POP MART Friend appearances, seasonal programmes and exclusive experiences throughout the year.

Southeast Asia's first POP BAKERY has also opened at the RWS store, bringing the world of Twinkle Twinkle to life through locally inspired themed desserts.

Following a Glimmer to the "Star Nation"

Ahead of the visit, POP MART released Twinkle Twinkle's official Singapore itinerary on 21 July, inviting fans to look out for the little stars at different locations across the city.

On 24 July, Twinkle Twinkle arrived at Changi Airport for its first appearance in Southeast Asia. Dozens of local fans gathered to welcome the rosy-cheeked little star, capturing its first moments in Singapore and greeting it with waves, high-fives and photos.

The warm airport reception became the first light Twinkle Twinkle found in Singapore, offering an early glimpse of the connection that would define its time in the city.

From Changi Airport, Twinkle Twinkle travelled across Singapore, strolling past the colourful shophouses of Joo Chiat and discovering the city's Peranakan heritage. It explored the underwater world of the Singapore Oceanarium, posed beside the Merlion and sampled local favourites at Lau Pa Sat.

Along the way, Twinkle Twinkle became more than the subject of a city photoshoot. It waved to passers-by, crossed paths with fans at local landmarks and brought people from different cultures and backgrounds together in shared moments of joy. Each encounter became another small light to remember.

For a group of little stars beginning their Southeast Asian journey, Singapore — affectionately known in Chinese as the "Star Nation" — felt like more than a fitting place to start. It seemed as though the distant glimmer had been leading them here all along.

One Glimmer Became a City Full of Light

Created by illustrator and designer Daxin in 2020, Twinkle Twinkle is a group of little stars, each with its own distinct personality. Innocent and curious, yet sometimes stubborn and endearingly clumsy, they tell stories of courage, love and longing. Through the characters, Daxin hopes everyone can recognise a little of themselves.

Singapore was originally meant to be only a brief first stop.

But somewhere between the warm welcome at Changi Airport and the unexpected encounters around the city, the colourful streets of Joo Chiat and the memories made beside the Merlion, Twinkle Twinkle began to understand the light it had seen from afar.

Singapore's light did not come from any single landmark. It was found in the city's open, multicultural spirit; in the wonder of the ocean and the flavours of Lau Pa Sat; and in every smile, wave and hug exchanged along the way.

The little stars decided to stay.

With the opening of POP MART Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore has become the first permanent home on Twinkle Twinkle's Southeast Asian journey. Dreamstar Isle gives the little stars a year-round home in the city, turning their first regional appearance into the beginning of an ongoing relationship with local fans.

A New Home at Dreamstar Isle

Located within the new POP MART store at Resorts World Sentosa, Dreamstar Isle is Twinkle Twinkle's first permanent home in Southeast Asia. It is a place where fans can meet the little stars through regular POP MART Friend appearances, seasonal programmes and exclusive experiences throughout the year.

Rather than marking a one-time visit, Dreamstar Isle creates an ongoing space for Twinkle Twinkle and its fans to meet again and again. It also serves as a starting point for the character to build deeper connections with Singapore and its local culture.

To celebrate the occasion, POP MART has introduced a new design bringing together Twinkle Twinkle and Singapore's Merlion, connecting the character with one of the city's most recognisable cultural symbols.

The RWS store is also home to Southeast Asia's first POP BAKERY. Originating from POP LAND, POP MART's theme park in Beijing, POP BAKERY brings characters to life through imaginative desserts, handcrafted drinks and immersive experiences.

For its Singapore debut, POP BAKERY has created Twinkle Twinkle-themed treats featuring locally inspired flavours, including coconut and sea salt. Together, the POP MART Friend appearances, localised designs and themed desserts offer fans new ways to experience the world of Twinkle Twinkle beyond its collectible products.

For Twinkle Twinkle, Dreamstar Isle is a place to continue discovering and remembering the little lights found across Singapore. For fans, it means their first meeting with the little stars will not be their last.

The Journey Continues

Singapore is the first stop on Twinkle Twinkle's Southeast Asian journey and the home of Dreamstar Isle — but it will certainly not be the last destination.

Twinkle Twinkle will continue travelling to more countries and cities, meeting new audiences through POP MART Friend appearances, local experiences and stories shaped by different cultures.

Every new place may reveal another light. Every encounter may become a story worth adding to the map.

In Singapore, the little stars followed one glimmer and found a city full of light.

Where will the next glimmer lead them?

About POP MART

Founded in 2010, POP MART (09992.HK) is a leading company in the designer collectibles and pop culture entertainment industry. Leveraging our ecosystem built around characters and IPs, connecting with our fans through creative, immersive experiences, POP MART aims to light up passion and bring joy to fans everywhere.

With a core focus on designer collectibles, theme parks & experiential services, and digital entertainment, we manage and represent exceptional artists globally. Our IP portfolio includes dozens of iconic characters loved by fans worldwide, such as THE MONSTERS, SKULLPANDA, CRYBABY, MOLLY, DIMOO, Twinkle Twinkle, and HIRONO. Our products are available in more than 90 countries and regions via 630+ stores, 2,600+ roboshops, and on major e-commerce platforms. The company went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020.

SOURCE POP MART