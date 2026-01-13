Twins Appear at HEYTEA K11 ART MALL Hong Kong to Co-Create Limited-Edition Beverage "Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Milk Tea"

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYTEA has unveiled the refreshed HEYTEA K11 ART MALL store in Hong Kong and launched a new limited-edition beverage, "Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Milk Tea." The brand invited its inspiration partners Twins to attend the launch event in person, welcoming the public to experience both the new beverage and the store's upgraded design. The event drew a large crowd of fans and visitors.

The limited-edition drink was co-created by HEYTEA and Twins, drawing inspiration from the classic Hong Kong cha chaan teng dish, black truffle scrambled eggs. By reinterpreting a familiar local flavour through tea, the collaboration transforms everyday Hong Kong taste memories into a contemporary beverage experience.

On the day of the launch, Twins participated in a live drink-making demonstration and interaction session, experiencing the preparation process firsthand and sharing their creative inspirations and tasting impressions. Black truffle scrambled eggs have become a widely recognised flavour on Hong Kong dining tables in recent years, and their transformation into a tea drink preserves their familiarity while introducing a fresh, unexpected twist — offering a new expression of Hong Kong flavour culture.

"Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Milk Tea" is the latest addition to HEYTEA's "Teamix" series, which the brand has been rolling out globally since 2025. It features a base of Yingde black tea, blended with fresh milk and a savoury milk layer with a pudding-smooth texture. Fresh black truffle is shaved on the drink at the point of serving, allowing its aroma to unfold naturally at the moment of pickup. Rather than replicating a dish, the beverage deconstructs and reassembles the flavour logic of cha chaan teng cuisine, resulting in a nuanced, layered tea experience.

In conjunction with the product launch, the HEYTEA K11 ART MALL store has also completed a design upgrade and has launched a series of activities for Hong Kong consumers, including "Paint Inspiration, Free Tea" and the co-created "Inspiration Run" with Salomon. . As one of HEYTEA's key locations in Hong Kong, the store's refreshed interior draws inspiration from the concept of "shadow," incorporating natural wood elements and layered lighting to create a warm, rhythmic atmosphere. The façade combines metal, wooden latticework, and glass, allowing natural light and interior illumination to shift throughout the day, reflecting a restrained aesthetic aligned with Hong Kong's architectural character.

Since entering the Hong Kong market in 2018, HEYTEA has continued to drive product and spatial innovation inspired by local culture. The limited-edition beverage and store refresh at K11 ART MALL represent the brand's latest exploration of transforming everyday Hong Kong flavours into contemporary tea experiences. HEYTEA currently operates 11 stores across Hong Kong, spanning multiple core commercial districts, and continues to strengthen its connection with local culture through creative products and in-store experiences. Globally, HEYTEA has established its store network across Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania, with the number of its stores in China's Hong Kong and Macao and overseas exceeding 100. In recent years, the brand has centred its creative direction on "city inspiration," launching localised products and cross-disciplinary collaborations across markets, and building a strong recognisable brand identity among younger consumers worldwide.

The limited-edition "Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Milk Tea" is available from January 13 for a limited time at the HEYTEA K11 ART MALL store in Hong Kong.

About HEYTEA

Founded in 2012 in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China, HEYTEA is widely recognized as the originator of new-style tea beverages. The brand created the world's first cheese tea using real tea and real milk, setting a new standard for the industry. HEYTEA is committed to using real ingredients, including real tea, real milk, real fruit, and real sugar, while continuously reimagining tea culture through products and experiences that resonate with young consumers. Today, HEYTEA operates more than 100 locations across Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions (SAR), as well as overseas in Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania.

SOURCE HEYTEA