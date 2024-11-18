Two-Day Countdown - Hong Kong Fashion Fest kicks off a city-wide celebration of fashion, culture and creativity

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Hong Kong Fashion Fest, running from 20 November to 4 December 2024, is set to take over the city with an expansive programme celebrating fashion, creativity, and cultural heritage. Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest brings together fashion, design, and artistry in a remarkable lineup of events, exhibitions, and experiences throughout the city.

Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Mr. Victor Tsang, shared his vision: "We are thrilled to launch the Hong Kong Fashion Fest, uniting Hong Kong's various fashion happenings under one vibrant festival on the global fashion calendar. This endeavour reflects our city's creative energy and its role as a bridge between regional and international fashion."

Highlights: The event lineup unveiled

The Fashion Union – A Platform to Celebrate the Beauty of Workwear Opening Ceremony and Event Series

Launching on 20 November and running until 27 November in DX Design Hub in Sham Shui Po, the stylish salute to workwear, "The Fashion Union", combines function with flair, offering a lineup of exhibitions, workshops, and forums that flip conventional workwear on its head. The series promises a fresh look at the fashion side of function and bold takes on practicality, timeless styles, and a celebration of workwear's universal appeal.

VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture and Couture Reverie

"VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture", the breathtaking celebration of couture on 25 November at The Henderson in Central will bring together four internationally acclaimed designers, each presenting their mastery of craftsmanship in the fashion shows. The "Couture Reverie" exhibition will take place from 27 November to 4 December at Shop 6, New Henry House, 10 Ice House Street, Central. Coming from France, where couture was originated, Charles de Vilmorin is known for his bold, expressive embroidery and vibrant colours, creating couture pieces that are as artistic as they are avant-garde. Mohamed Benchellal from the Netherlands brings an architectural flair, with flowing silhouettes and intricate draping that reflect his Moroccan heritage. Representing the Mainland, Cheney Chan infuses traditional Chinese elements with modern Parisian aesthetics, producing garments that juxtapose Eastern and Western influences in unique harmony. Hong Kong designer Kay Kwok presents a futuristic vision, utilising unconventional materials and precise tailoring to create powerful, otherworldly silhouettes. The event creates a valuable opportunity for visitors to appreciate the exceptional craftsmanship of couture designers and to experience the poetic narrative of fashion.

Fashion Summit (HK) 2024

Themed "Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business", the "Fashion Summit (HK) 2024" is scheduled for 26 November at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, that brings together industry leaders and visionaries to discuss sustainable fashion business models. Another highlight would be the series of three fashion shows. The International Fashion Show themed "Time Traveler" featuring designers from five countries or regions will be held on 27 November; the other two fashion shows themed "Capture the Time" to feature Hong Kong young fashion designers and "Local Power" to showcase Hong Kong fashion brands respectively will be held on 28 November. In addition, the first-time "Fashion Summit Lifestyle Pop-up Shop" has been set up for the month of November at Gate 33 Gallery, AIRSIDE in Kai Tak with an aim to encourage and support designers to run their sustainable fashion businesses.

A Journey of Rediscovery - 30 years of Shanghai Tang

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Shanghai Tang collaborates with PMQ to present "The Past, Present & Future of Shanghai Tang", an exhibition running from 27 November to 15 December. This retrospective shines a light on the brand's journey, with archival pieces and contemporary designs marking its evolution. Highlights include a thought leadership panel with renowned Chinese photographer Chen Man, who will discuss her creative work with Shanghai Tang, from her iconic 2012 campaign photoshoot to the brand's 2024 Fall/Winter capsule collection. The celebration of style and artistry is a valuable opportunity to dive into the legacy of one of Hong Kong's most iconic fashion houses.

Motifx – Revitalizing Historical Chinese Pattern For Modern Design

A must-see for culture lovers, "Motifx – Revitalizing Historical Chinese Pattern For Modern Design Reviving Traditional Chinese Patterns" will open on 28 November to 29 December at K11 Musea. This exhibition features over 100 reimagined Chinese motifs and artefacts by young designers and artists, breathing new life into traditional aesthetics. With panel discussions featuring experts like Professor Wu Haiyan and icons from Shanghai Tang, the immersive experience offers a blend of history and innovation that captures the timeless beauty of Chinese heritage.

VOGUE Loves Hong Kong Celebration

On 28 November, VOGUE Loves Hong Kong Celebration is set to turn up the glamour with a star-studded evening all about style. International icons and fashion influencers in attendance include Wi Ha-jun, the Korean breakout star; CL, K-pop sensation and former member of 2NE1; Lucien Laviscount, loved for his role in Emily in Paris, Hollywood actress Naomi Scott; Koki, renowned model from Japan, and Eileen Gu, the Olympic freestyle skier and model, and many more. The star-studded event is set to shine a spotlight on Hong Kong's vibrant fashion scene.

Fashion Asia Hong Kong

Returning as a highlight of the city's fashion calendar, Fashion Asia Hong Kong shines a spotlight on Asian design and craftsmanship. This year's programme features the Fashion Challenges Forum on 29 November at St. Regis Hong Kong, bringing together notable speakers and industry heavyweights including Nicolas Morineaux, CEO, Galeries Lafayette China, Prabal Gurung, Vice Chairman of Council of Fashion Designers of America; Lv Xiaolei, Executive Vice Chairman of Shanghai Fashion Designer Association; Laura Weir, Creative Director from Selfridges and Fashion Designer Phillip Lim, will explore the future of fashion, discussing topics from market trends to the importance of craftsmanship and digital innovation. Meanwhile, the "10 Asian Designers To Watch" exhibition, hosted at the Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival from 29 November to 1 December, will turn heads with talents like Grace Ling, Juntae Kim, KWK by Kay Kwok, Markgong, Oude Waag, Raxxy, Ruohan, Setchu, Tanakadaisuke and Ya Yi, all of whom are winners of this year's edition. The showcase will also highlight a curated selection of exceptional past winners including Chenpeng, Christian Stone, Feng Chen Wang, Louis Shengtao Chen, pillings, Ponder.er, Pronounce, Reverie by Caroline Hú, Shuting Qiu and Windowsen. The exhibition's theme this year, "SOUNDSTITCH", marries fashion with music in an unforgettable, sensory experience to leave a lasting impression.

The Hong Kong Fashion Fest brings a myriad of events and activities that participants from the industries and public are welcome. For the complete programme schedule and latest updates, please visit the official Hong Kong Fashion Fest website: www.hongkongfashionfest.com.

Please note that event details are subject to change without prior notice.

About Hong Kong Fashion Fest

Announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, "Hong Kong Fashion Design Week" will be organised annually starting from 2024 to consolidate various fashion design events for promoting Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands as well as reaffirming Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting major cultural and creative events. The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau has actively engaged stakeholders to realise the idea, injecting new elements to create synergy for different fashion design activities.

Hong Kong Fashion Design Week is branded as "Hong Kong Fashion Fest". The core programmes of the inaugural Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held between 20 November and 4 December 2024 at various cultural landmarks and iconic design and fashion locations in Hong Kong, presenting a full agenda of different fashion design happenings. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is committed to developing the brand-new flagship Hong Kong Fashion Fest into an annual signature event series to brand Hong Kong as a fashion design hub in Asia.

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.

