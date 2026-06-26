Two Decades of Precision: Lingyi iTech Marks 20th Anniversary with Landmark Hong Kong Listing (1688.HK) to Anchor Its Global AI Leadership

SHENZHEN, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technology landscape is undergoing a monumental structural shift. As the consumer electronics market matures, the epicenter of high-tech manufacturing is rapidly pivoting toward artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced thermal management, and embodied intelligence. Capitalizing on this wave, Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Company, a prominent global intelligent manufacturing services leader, has officially launched its dual-listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1688.HK.

The timing could not be more symbolic. Founded in 2006, 2026 marks Lingyi iTech's 20th anniversary. This landmark listing represents the crowning achievement of a two-decade evolution—transforming from a single-process component manufacturer into the world's leading AI terminal equipment high-precision platform.

While the offering of 811.8 million shares at the maximum ceiling of HK$10.18 per share represents a significant financial milestone, the true importance of the transaction lies in its deep strategic significance. For a company already highly valued on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002600.SZ), this secondary float serves as an elite bridge to international markets, further elevating Lingyi iTech's position as an indispensable hardware backbone for the global AI ecosystem.

The Strategic Significance of the Hong Kong Listing

For a mature manufacturing titan celebrating 20 years of industry dominance, listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) is a multi-layered corporate masterstroke that goes far beyond a routine capital injection.

1. Seamless Access to Global Institutional Capital

While its domestic A-share listing provides robust localized valuation, establishing a dual-listing footprint in Hong Kong gives Lingyi iTech direct, unhindered access to international institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, and global asset managers who operate exclusively in international markets. This broadens the company's investor base and builds absolute structural financial resilience.

2. A Gateway for Global Supply Chain Integration

As Lingyi iTech expands its footprint into international data center ecosystems and next-generation computing architectures, having a presence on a global financial hub like the HKEX elevates its brand equity. It signals compliance with top-tier international corporate governance standards, simplifying cross-border mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships with overseas technology leaders. Far from entering these markets as a newcomer, Lingyi iTech approaches the HKEX as an established, trusted primary supplier to global technology titans. The listing solidifies and deepens these high-level global alliances.

3. Anchored by Industry Titans

The offering's strategic weight is anchored by 19 cornerstone investors who have locked in $406.9 million (~HK$ 3.19 billion), representing 38.59% of the total IPO. This massive institutional commitment underscores deep cross-industry confidence in Lingyi's capacity to scale its AI hardware pipeline.

The listing's strategic weight is further validated by its heavyweight cornerstone investors, who locked in nearly half of the total offering. These include GF Fund Management, Kaide Global Investment (KKR), MSIP, HK Greenwoods, 3W Fund, Qube, Sunny Optical Capital, Honor, and Hongxing International (Victory Giant Technology). The active participation of industrial peers and major technology clients highlights the powerful horizontal integration and collective industry backing Lingyi enjoys across the global high-tech ecosystem.

Driving the Next Era: Edge AI, Physical AI, and AI Infrastructure

The core narrative underpinning Lingyi iTech's second-decade transformation is a definitive, high-growth alignment with three interconnected pillars: Edge AI, Physical AI, and AI Infrastructure.

Edge AI: Powering the Intelligent Perimeter

As artificial intelligence transitions from centralized cloud networks to local devices, the demand for sophisticated hardware components at the "edge" is skyrocketing. Lingyi iTech leverages its unmatched precision engineering to manufacture complex internal structural components, high-efficiency thermal management modules, charger and advanced materials required for next-generation AI smartphones, foldable devices, and XR wearable glasses. These edge devices require highly compact, durable, and thermally stable enclosures to process complex AI workloads locally, a niche where Lingyi holds a dominant global market share.

Physical AI: Building a World-Class Robotics Ecosystem

"Physical AI"—widely known as embodied intelligence—represents artificial intelligence that physically interacts with the real world. Lingyi iTech aims to become one of the world's top three suppliers of physical AI hardware.

To drive this vision, the company's robotics division has built an expansive global footprint, currently serving more than 20 premier robotics clients worldwide, including prominent North American and domestic tech leaders. Central to its localized industrial manufacturing scale is the newly built Beijing Embodied Intelligence Super Factory, a high-automation flagship facility that recently marked the successful large-scale mass rollout of the advanced Tiangong humanoid robot series.

AI Infrastructure: Strengthening Server Architecture

The massive computational requirements of large language models have placed unprecedented stress on data center hardware layers. Lingyi iTech has successfully positioned itself as a critical hardware provider for the high-density AI server market, through its integrated "Thermal Management + Power Supply" solutions.

Readore and the Liquid Cooling Imperative

A critical element of Lingyi iTech's absolute competitive advantage in the AI infrastructure space is its majority-owned subsidiary, Dongguan Readore Technology Co., Ltd.. As AI clusters scale up to advanced graphics processing architectures, traditional air cooling hits its physical limits, making advanced liquid cooling mandatory for next-generation server racks.

Readore has successfully positioned itself at the absolute apex of this technology wave as a certified supplier of liquid cooling solutions within the Leading AI computing clients hardware ecosystem. Holding dual Approved Vendor List (AVL) and Recommended Vendor List (RVL) certifications, Readore delivers critical thermal management components in bulk to top-tier high-performance hardware clients and North American server manufacturing partners.

Readore's core product portfolio includes:

Server Liquid Cooling Plates (Cold Plates): Including specialized cold plates designed for high-speed optical modules and next-generation processing architectures.

Liquid Cooling Manifolds: Engineered for precise, balanced coolant distribution across high-density server racks.

Universal Quick Disconnects (UQD): High-reliability, zero-leakage quick-connect connectors that facilitate seamless, hot-swappable server maintenance within operational data centers.

By integrating Readore's specialized liquid cooling capabilities with Lingyi's massive scale, the group provides an end-to-end infrastructure package that directly addresses the thermal bottlenecks of modern AI data centers.

Conclusion

Founded in 2006 by visionary entrepreneur Zeng Fangqin, Lingyi iTech has consistently demonstrated an ability to anticipate, lead, and scale alongside major global technology cycles. Its entry into its third decade of operation, marked by the milestone listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1688.HK), represents a profound strategic coronation.

By utilizing Hong Kong as a launchpad to fully integrate with international capital markets, securing an elite foothold in the North American server partners supply chain via Readore, and anchoring its future in Edge AI, Physical AI, and AI Infrastructure, Lingyi iTech has successfully evolved into an indispensable platform for the global artificial intelligence era. The first twenty years built a manufacturing powerhouse; the next twenty are set to anchor the infrastructure of tomorrow.

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SOURCE Lingyi iTech