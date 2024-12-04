Two Stations, One Mission: Uniting Art and Conservation in a Continuing Journey

《ART FOR THE EARTH: An Exhibition for Conservation》

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of "ART FOR THE EARTH: An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation", an initiative spearheaded by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to raise awareness about endangered species and their habitats, the next chapter of this meaningful journey is set to take place from 4th to 12th December 2024, at two MTR stations - Hong Kong Station and Tai Koo Station. This continuing exhibition aims to unite art and conservation, inspiring action to protect and conserve endangered species and their habitats in the Asia-Pacific region.

16 handcrafted doll art pieces by renowned doll artist Ning Lau ©Kaon Chan

Following the momentum of the exhibition and auction held in September and October, this new exhibition showcases fourteen meticulously crafted, one-of-a-kind handcrafted doll art pieces by renowned artist Ning Lau, each representing unique and threatened species and habitats. Made from upcycled fabrics, Ning's creations emphasize sustainability and highlight the importance of reusing materials to reduce waste – underscoring the need for a more sustainable future.

At Hong Kong Station, the exhibition features artworks themed around the Ocean and Sky. Meanwhile, Tai Koo Station presents creations inspired by species and habitats from the Land, offering a complementary perspective on the natural world.

To further enhance the experience, an interactive augmented reality (AR) game has been introduced to connect the two exhibitions. Visitors can scan QR codes at the exhibition stations to enter a virtual world, explore endangered species and their habitats, and experience the entire exhibition virtually. This immersive platform allows participants to uncover fascinating facts, interact with digital environments, and engage with the conservation message beyond the physical displays.

In addition to this, another AR game has been launched across all MTR stations on the urban lines. Passengers can interact with digital panels, scan QR codes, and engage with an entirely new experience focused on endangered species and their conservation stories. This expansion ensures that the conservation message reaches a broader audience, making it an accessible and engaging part of commuters' daily journeys.

The Art for the Earth initiative continues to leverage art as a powerful medium to promote the protection of endangered species and their habitats. By combining physical exhibitions, virtual experiences, and interactive technology, this campaign fosters a deeper connection between people and nature while raising awareness about the importance of conservation.

All of the handcrafted dolls featured in the exhibition have already been sold. Sincere gratitude is extended to the generous doll owners who have kindly allowed their dolls to be exhibited, ensuring the conservation message continues to reach a wider audience.

Special thanks are also extended to MTR advertising, managed by JCDecaux Transport, for their invaluable support in making this exhibition possible, and to Ning Lau for her sustainable creations and Prissy Tang for her vivid illustrations of endangered species.

Members of the public are invited to join this mission to celebrate and protect the planet's precious biodiversity. Visit the exhibitions at Hong Kong Station and Tai Koo Station from 4th to 12th December, 2024, and explore the endangered species AR game at any Urban Lines MTR station for a fun, interactive way to learn about endangered species. Join the journey and make a difference for our planet!

"Art for the Earth: An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation" Exhibition:

Venue: MTR Hong Kong Station and Tai Koo Station

Date: 4 – 12 December 2024

Time: 09:00 – 22:00

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping to make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 81 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK 大自然保護協會 and @tnc_hk

About Ning Lau

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Ning earned her BA (Hons) in Fashion Design from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Initially establishing her career in the luxury fashion sector, Ning transitioned to the art of doll making in 2015, channeling her enduring love for dolls into a full-time vocation. Following her pursuit of culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris last year, she is currently undertaking a Master's degree in Expressive Arts Therapy at The University of Hong Kong, delving into the nexus between creative expression and psychological healing.

Ning crafts hand-sewn dolls from scratch, imbuing them with whimsical and distinctive personalities that mirror contemporary life. Each doll is meticulously hand-painted and uniquely serialised, accompanied by an autographed certificate, rendering them highly collectible art pieces. Her exhibitions and collaborations, along with her inspiring journey, have garnered extensive coverage in numerous local and international publications and digital media.

Exhibitions & Collaborations:

2023: M+ limited edition for Madame Song exhibition

2021: Hong Kong Tatler limited collection

2020-2021: Hong Kong Ballet virtual ambassador program and limited collection

2019: Solo exhibition "You and Me" in Tokyo

2019: "Dream and House" exhibition in Hong Kong

2017: Collaboration with fashion designer Vika Gazinskaya showcased at TSUM in Russia

2017: "I Love Hong Kong" doll collection with Design Gallery of HKTDC

2016: HKTDC "Fashionally Collection" at Hong Kong Fashion Week

2016: "Susan & Friends" exhibition at The Peak Galleria

2015: Shu Uemura X Kitsune limited cosmetics collection

2015: JOYCE Christmas collection

2015: First doll exhibition "Lazy Susan"

To learn more, please visit: https://ninglau.com/ and @ninglau

About Prissy Tang

Prissy Tang, a fashion-styled pet portraitist, brings a unique approach to her art. Her passion lies in creating personalized and captivating artwork that celebrates the special bond between pets and their loving owners with a bit of fashion flair, thanks to her background as a fashion illustrator for an American fashion magazine. Prissy is now on a mission to elevate the art of pet portraiture and comfort pet owners who have experienced loss. Her fine portraits are infused with such soul that they often move her clients to tears. She aims to capture not just the physical appearance of the pets but also their inner spirit, creating a unique essence that brings joy and healing to pet owners' broken hearts. Prissy's distinctive approach to pet portraiture exemplifies a commitment to creating timeless, tastefully elegant artwork that celebrates the unique bond between pets and their owners. Her dedication to infusing each portrait with grace, allure, empathy, and individuality, combined with her expert command of anatomy, sets her apart as a unique pet portraitist who delivers an exceptional and captivating experience for pet-loving clients.

Won the 2nd Prize for "PAWtrait Artist of the Year 2023" in a nationwide competition organized by Dogs Today Magazine, a popular pet magazine in the UK.

To date, she has also garnered an appreciative audience of more than 10 million pet and art lovers worldwide, as tracked by TailWindapp.com, a marketing group in the US.

In July 2024 , she was one of 21 brave women authors whose anthology, "Life by Design: Creating Leverage, Lifestyle, and Legacy, Vol III," was ranked by Amazon as a Bestseller in three categories.

To learn more, please visit: PETPRISSY.COM and for enquiries, please contact here .

