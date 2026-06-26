SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held from June 24 to 26, the 13th MWC Shanghai 2026 opens its doors. TWSC showcases its full lineup of self-developed storage products, delivering robust support for efficient data flow and stable operation across diverse scenarios including end devices, computing centers and industrial communications, and advancing the integrated development of communications and AI as well as industrial digital transformation.

I. Terminal & Edge AI: High-speed, Low-power Local Storage Solutions

TWSC Debuts at MWC Shanghai 2026: Full-stack Self-developed Storage Powers AI and Data Communications

TWSC exhibits embedded storage products including UFS, LPDDR and eMMC. QLC UFS 2.2 (128GB–512GB) is designed for tablets and high-capacity smart terminals. QLC eMMC (128GB–512GB) adopts self-developed LDPC algorithms and intelligent wear-leveling firmware to boost read-write stability, suitable for lightweight AIoT devices such as smart home appliances. For AI PCs and gaming desktops, the brand also launches PCIe 5.0 SSD (available in DRAM and DRAM-less versions) paired with DDR4 and DDR5 memory to flexibly meet varying performance, capacity and cost requirements of different terminals.

II. Enterprise-grade Storage for AI Computing & Data Centers: Handling High-concurrency Data Processing

Complete enterprise storage solutions are offered for high-load computing scenarios such as servers and cloud computing. The TE5133 PCIe 5.0 SSD adopts domestically developed controllers and the NVMe 1.4 protocol, equipped with enterprise-grade features including power-loss protection, atomic write and multi-stream scheduling. The TS3160 SATA SSD covers capacities from 240GB to 3.84TB, delivering sequential read/write speeds of 540/510MB/s and random performance up to 99K/45K IOPS for server system disks and business data storage. DDR5 RDIMM reaches a maximum speed of 6400MT/s, combining dual ECC error correction and signal anti-interference design to satisfy real-time caching and concurrent computing demands of computing clusters.

III. Industrial Intelligent Network Communication Storage: Ensuring Long-term Stable Equipment Operation

Wide-temperature and high-durability industrial storage solutions are rolled out for round-the-clock running switches, base stations and gateways. The PNM4300 industrial DDR (8GB–32GB) supports wide-temperature operation with LDPC error correction. The NS1300 mSATA SSD adopts an 8GB–32GB pSLC architecture, operating reliably between -40℃ and 85℃ with built-in LDPC correction and PLP power-loss protection, perfect for continuous write tasks such as base station log recording and edge device storage.

IV. Integrated Full-stack Self-development, Custom R&D and Large-scale Intelligent Manufacturing Delivery

With integrated in-house R&D capabilities spanning controllers, firmware and modules, TWSC provides customized adaptation and reliability verification to match communication equipment's unique demands on interfaces, capacity, temperature range and write endurance. Two intelligent manufacturing bases in Futian and Guangming form a complete system for mass production, testing and delivery, covering the whole process from prototype validation to large-scale deployment for customers.

TWSC keeps refining its full-stack AI-plus-storage capabilities to supply more reliable storage infrastructure for the communications industry.

SOURCE TWSC