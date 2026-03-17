TWSE Delegation Deepens U.S. Engagement to Advance Asian Asset Management Center Vision

TAIPEI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) Chairman & CEO Sherman Lin led a delegation to New York for meetings with exchanges, global asset managers, institutional investors and index providers as part of efforts to strengthen Taiwan's position as an Asian Asset Management Center and deepen engagement with international financial markets.

TWSE Chairman Sherman Lin (4th from right) and Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight (3rd from left) join representatives for a group photo. (PRNewsfoto/TWSE)

The delegation met with representatives from more than ten institutions, outlining TWSE's latest initiatives to enhance market quality and strengthen corporate value creation, while responding to investor interest in Taiwan's ETF market development, exchange initiatives and measures aimed at maintaining a supportive investment environment.

The discussions also centered on the forthcoming "Power Up Plan 2.0," which aims to encourage Taiwan-listed companies to provide more transparent disclosure on capital deployment and how it supports sustainable shareholder returns.

"Power Up Plan 2.0 places a strong emphasis on greater transparency in strategy disclosure and more disciplined capital allocation," Lin said. "We encourage companies to demonstrate how their capital decisions support long-term business objectives and deliver sustainable shareholder returns."

Under the initiative, TWSE will refine its disclosure guidance and strengthen its corporate governance evaluation framework to enhance consistency and comparability across the market.

"Taiwan is home to many high-quality companies with significant potential," Lin added. "Through improved trading support, clearer disclosure and enhanced market visibility, we aim to help these companies attract broader institutional participation."

Taiwan's equity market is the world's seventh largest by market capitalization, with foreign investors accounting for almost half of total holdings, underscoring strong international participation.

The ETF market was another key area of discussion. Taiwan now ranks as the third-largest ETF market in Asia Pacific, supported by product diversification, an inclusive regulatory framework and collaboration across the wider ecosystem. The market has expanded to include both active and passive multi-asset ETFs, providing investors with a broader set of allocation tools.

ETF participation continues to rise, with more than 14 million investors now active in the market. TWSE noted that mechanisms such as regular investment plans and odd-lot trading have played an important role in attracting younger investors.

TWSE also highlighted the upcoming Taiwan Weeks 2026 initiative, which will showcase Taiwan's strengths in diversified financial products, sustainable governance and financial technology.

Leveraging Taiwan's position as a global supply-chain hub and the depth of international capital flowing into its markets, TWSE said it will continue to maintain close engagement with global investors and financial institutions while promoting cross-border cooperation to support Taiwan's development as a leading regional asset management center.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the TWSE) started operations on February 9, 1962. The TWSE is responsible for operating and advancing the Taiwan securities market. The TWSE's primary business operations include listing, trading, settlement, and surveillance. These comprise listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining market trading and order, securities firms' services, investor protection, clearing and settlement operations, safeguarding against market defaults and the monitoring of illegal transactions. The Exchange provides comprehensive services to the securities market.

SOURCE TWSE