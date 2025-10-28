Taiwan Weeks 2025 Concludes Successfully, Showcasing Taiwan's Capital Market Progress

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "Taiwan Weeks," organized by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC), in collaboration with and under the guidance of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), successfully concluded on October 23 after nine days of forums and exhibitions. The event marked a significant step toward Taiwan's vision of becoming an Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC), drawing participation from global exchanges, institutional investors, and industry leaders.

Premier Cho Jung-tai delivered a video address at the Opening Ceremony (10/15) highlighting Taiwan's financial market potential and the government's commitment to developing an AAMC. The Opening Ceremony attracted over 150 listed companies, 100+ financial institutions, and nearly 80 representatives from international exchanges and institutional investors. The Asian Asset Management Center Forum, held the same day, welcomed 250 participants from industry, academia, and media to discuss policy outcomes, tax incentives, and strategic opportunities.

On October 16, the Asia Capital Markets SummitForum explored regional growth, bond ETFs amid volatility, and cross-border investment flows, engaging 150+ professionals. From October 17-19, the ETF Investment Expo at Kaohsiung Exhibition Center drew over 23,000 visitors. Five themed zones offered interactive experiences, strengthening investor education while showcasing the vitality of Taiwan's capital markets and ETF sector.

Sustainability and governance were key themes. The Emerging Trends in Investor Relations and Engagement Forum (10/15) convened 220 participants to discuss investor relations and ESG, while the Taipei Corporate Governance Forum (10/16) attracted nearly 700 attendees to examine ISSB adoption, ESG investing, and sustainable finance.

Innovation took center stage on October 21 with the Asia Innovation Capital Initiative launch, Industry Innovation Forum, and Asia Innovation Cup Demo Day. Over 300 participants from government, venture capital, and startups attended, with 70+ teams — including nine international — competing to connect innovation with capital market resources.

Additional highlights included the Internationalization of Asset Management Forum (10/16) and Forum onMobilizing Private Sector Funds to Invest in Public Infrastructure - Public-Private Collaboration to Build a Better Taiwan (10/21), which brought together experts to discuss asset allocation, wealth management, and public-private partnerships.

Taiwan Weeks 2025 showcased progress in asset management, governance, sustainability, innovation, and investor education — laying a strong foundation for Taiwan's AAMC vision. Looking ahead, Taiwan remains committed to driving product innovation, cross-border collaboration, talent development, and global engagement to enhance market resilience and competitiveness.

