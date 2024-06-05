TAIPEI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN, an industry leader in server platform design and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, brings its latest AMD EPYC server platforms to the COMPUTEX 2024, Booth # M1120 in Taipei, Taiwan from June 4 to June 7.

TYAN Presents AMD EPYC Server Platforms Optimized for Data Center Compute Performance and Large-Scale AI/HPC Infrastructure at COMPUTEX 2024

"With the advanced capabilities of 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors, TYAN's AMD EPYC server platforms deliver optimized performance for modern data centers and large-scale AI/HPC infrastructure, ensuring high energy efficiency and robust security," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. "For the group of smaller businesses and dedicated hosters, TYAN offers AMD EPYC 4004 CPU-based servers that provide cost-effective, user-friendly solutions with enterprise-grade reliability, scalability, and security."

Innovative designs for diverse HPC, cloud-native computing, and generative AI workloads

High-performance and energy-efficient server platforms powered by the AMD EPYC 9004 series processor offer innovative solutions for scaling data centers while prioritizing efficiency and TCO objectives. TYAN presents three models within its AI/HPC product segment. The Transport HX UT85A-B8267 is an 8U dual-socket server equipped with eight AMD Instinct MI300X Accelerators. It features eight 2.5" hot-swap NVMe U.2 tool-less drive trays and supports up to 9TB registered DDR5 memory, rendering it an optimal choice for advanced large-scale AI and HPC infrastructure. Following this is the Transport HX TN85-B8261, a 2U dual-socket GPU server engineered to elevate HPC and deep learning performance. It accommodates up to four dual-slot GPU cards, two half-height PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 24 DDR5 RDIMM slots, and eight 2.5" hot-swap NVMe U.2 tool-less drive trays. Lastly, there's the Transport HX FT65T-B8050, a 4U pedestal single-socket GPU server featuring support for up to two high-performance GPU cards, eight DDR5 RDIMM slots, eight 3.5" SATA and two 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap tool-less drive trays.

To meet the requirements of contemporary enterprises, cloud servers need to demonstrate exceptional scalability, reliability, performance, energy efficiency, support for virtualization, and robust network connectivity. The Transport CX TD76-B8058 emerges as a 2U multi-node server housing four front-serviced nodes. It supports 16 DDR5 RDIMM slots, four hot-swap E1.S drive trays, two NVMe M.2 slots, one standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot, and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot. Excelling in high-density data center deployment, front-end web servers, and various scale-out applications, it delivers adaptability across diverse settings. TYAN offers another streamlined solution, the Transport CX GC68C-B8056, a single-socket 1U server equipped with 24 DDR5 registered DIMM slots and 12 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot swap, tool-less drive bays, addressing the need for efficient and space-saving server solutions.

Optimized to streamline data I/O operations seamlessly between memory and storage elements within data centers, TYAN exhibits the Transport SX TS70-B8056 and Transport SX TS70A-B8056, designed for cloud storage applications in a standard 2U form factor. The Transport SX TS70-B8056 houses 12 front 3.5" drive trays, accommodating up to four NVMe U.2 drives, alongside two rear 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive trays, ideal for storing large datasets. Meanwhile, the Transport SX TS70A-B8056, crafted for high IOPS storage requirements, features 26 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive trays.

An ideal balance between cost-effectiveness and high performance

TYAN's server platforms, featuring AMD EPYC 8004 series processors, are carefully designed for cloud and edge computing tasks, delivering both cost savings and energy efficiency. The TYAN Transport CX GC73A-B8046 stands as a compact 1U server, equipped with 12 hot-swappable NVMe U.2 drive bays and the capacity to support a dual-slot GPU card, making it an excellent fit for AI inference, cloud gaming, and VDI applications. The platform also integrates DC-SCM to meet stringent server security requirements. Furthermore, TYAN offers the Tomcat HX S8040 and Tomcat CX S8047 server motherboards, ideal for constructing video streaming and content distribution network (CDN) appliances.

Accessibility, affordability and energy efficiency

With integrated standard-based manageability and essential security features, TYAN's AMD EPYC 4004 CPU-based solutions effectively reduce operating costs during business hours while seamlessly addressing the 24/7 demands of hosted service providers. The Tomcat CX S8016, a compact and cost-effective motherboard supporting AMD EPYC 4004 series processors in micro ATX form factor, serves as the foundation for two server platforms. The Transport CX HG68-B8016, a 6U 5-node platform, is designed to meet the hosting demands of cloud gaming. Each server node has the capacity to accommodate a dual-slot high-performance gaming GPU card along with two extra PCIe slots for network connections. Conversely, the Transport CX GX40-B8016, a 1U server equipped with up to 4 internal SATA drives and one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot via riser, is optimized to efficiently fulfill the cost-effective computing needs of both data centers and cloud-edge applications.

About TYAN

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

