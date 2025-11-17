UBTECH Humanoid Robot Walker S2 Begins Mass Production and Delivery, with Orders Exceeding 800 Million Yuan

By establishing a closed-loop commercial cycle—from technology and real-world application to delivery and iterative improvement—UBTECH has developed core capabilities to rapidly address market demands and efficiently secure and fulfill orders, setting a replicable benchmark for the deployment of humanoid robots. The start of mass delivery highlights UBTECH's expanding ability to strengthen and re-configure industrial ecosystems, accelerating the industry's shift toward global, high-quality, scaled deployment.

Amid rising market demand, UBTECH has outlined a clear production ramp-up plan, targeting an annual capacity of 5,000 industrial humanoid robots by 2026, scaling to 10,000 units by 2027. UBTECH is already supplying its Walker S2 robots for key industrial uses in automotive manufacturing, smart factories, intelligent logistics, and data collection centers.

UBTECH has also taken the lead in shifting its delivery approach from providing products to delivering full operational capabilities, introducing a first-of-its-kind, standardized and replicable turnkey solution. With UBTECH's proprietary BrainNet technology platform, these solutions enable rapid scenario deployment, enhance usability for industrial customers, and support innovative applications across manufacturing environments. Walker S2 is the world's first industrial humanoid robot integrated with Co-Agent—UBTECH's proprietary intelligent agent system. This system empowers the robot with closed-loop operational capabilities, including intention understanding, task planning, tool usage, and autonomous anomaly detection and handling. Complemented by a comprehensive user-training system, this shift from product delivery to scenario-based enablement offers a practical pathway to large-scale adoption of humanoid robots.

Since early 2025, UBTECH's Walker series humanoid robots have accumulated orders exceeding 800 million yuan (approx. US$112 million), reinforcing the company's leadership in global humanoid robot commercialization. Among these, a recent contract to deploy Walker S2 robots at a data collection center in Zigong, valued at 159 million yuan, ranks as the second-largest order of the year, following a record 250 million yuan order secured in September. These accomplishments reflect growing market demand and strong industry recognition of UBTECH's product capabilities.

UBTECH collaborates with leading industry players including BYD, Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, Geely Auto, FAW-Volkswagen Qingdao, Audi FAW, BAIC New Energy, Foxconn, and SF Express. Furthermore, with the Walker S series now entered on a wide range of automotive production lines to complete different tasks, UBTECH continues to accumulate extensive real-world data and frontline operational experience. This continuous scenario-based practice is essential for optimizing product performance and enables the development of production-line-ready, task-driven swarm intelligence.

Humanoid robots, recognized as the ultimate form of embodied intelligence, now stand at a historic inflection point—evolving from technological prototypes toward industrial-scale deployment. To achieve real-world commercialization in the age of embodied intelligence, the industry must overcome three fundamental challenges: technological maturity, real-world application, and scalable delivery. As the world's first company to complete the loop between technological validation and commercial deployment in industrial environments, UBTECH is executing a proven strategy: advancing core technologies to support field deployment, using real-world insights to refine delivery models, and expanding scaled delivery to drive continuous technological evolution. UBTECH is committed to collaborating with industry partners to build an open, collaborative ecosystem and advance toward the large-scale adoption of humanoid robotics.

