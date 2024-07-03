uCloudlink Group Inc. and Plaza Premium Group to Co-Exhibit at 'Travel Meet Asia' to Optimize Travel Connectivity

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, and Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the pioneer and industry leader in providing global airport hospitality services, are pleased to announce their participation as co-exhibitors at the 'Travel Meet Asia' exhibition. The event will take place from July 3 to 4, 2024, at Booth #A01-02 in the Indonesia Convention Exhibition of Jakarta.

The strategic partnership between uCloudlink and PPG aims to enhance the travel experience for global travelers, under the core theme of "Make travel better with better connection. This collaboration brings together uCloudlink's technological innovation in mobile data connectivity and PPG's expertise in providing end-to-end Airport Passenger Services that is designed with composable and open integration architecture to enable the business to move with speed and agility. The cooperation will create a synergy that significantly enhances the cross-border travel experience.

Apart from the hero 5G mobile connectivity solution, uCloudlink will also showcase its newly launched 'GlocalMe Life' series, which includes the KeyTracker, RoamPlug, and UniCord. These innovative products are designed to keep digital consumers connected seamlessly to their friends, family, and work, no matter where they are in the world. By offering more intelligent and convenient daily life products that satisfy a wide range of user needs, the company is expanding our market reach and establishing a broader market presence to diversify our revenue streams and generate long-term sustainable growth. The GlocalMe Life series leverages uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology to provide fast, reliable, and secure internet connectivity in over 200 countries and regions. For more information about GlocalMe and its products, please visit www.glocalme.com.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/

About Plaza Premium Group

Plaza Premium Group, headquartered in Hong Kong and established in 1998, is a pioneering global airport hospitality services provider. With a mission to Make Travel Better, the group introduced the world's first independent airport lounge concept.

Today, PPG operates the largest network of international airport lounges worldwide and offers a 360-degree airport experience with 13 brands under its portfolio, spanning over 1600 touchpoints across more than 80 international airports and 30 countries & regions worldwide.

From airport lounge brands - Plaza Premium Lounge & Plaza Premium First, to terminal hotels - Aerotel & Refreshhh by Aerotel, to concierge services - ALLWAYS, a range of airport dining concepts, global reward and membership program - Smart Traveller, and travel experience ECOsystem - oneTECO, the group is at the forefront of transforming airport experience for the better through innovative and human-led solutions. PPG's commitment extends beyond its own brands, as it also provides lounge management and hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances, and corporates worldwide. Partnerships include renowned names such as American Express, Capital One, Cathay Pacific Airways, SkyTeam, Star Alliance, Visa, and many more.

Plaza Premium Group has over 80 accolades demonstrating its exceptional achievements and commitment to service excellence. Notably, the group has received the prestigious "World's Best Independent Airport Lounge" award at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax for eight consecutive years from 2016 to 2024. TTG Asia also recognized the group as the "Best Airport Lounge Operator" in 2018, 2019 and 2023. In 2020, it achieved the "ISO 9001:2015" certification for its Hong Kong Headquarters. Furthermore, the group's Founder and CEO, Mr. Song Hoi-see, was awarded the "Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year" and "Master Entrepreneur of the Year Malaysia" in 2018.

With a team of over 5,000 dedicated talents, PPG serves more than 20 million global passengers annually. Through a continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence, the group is experiencing exponential growth globally.

To learn more: https://www.plazapremiumgroup.com/

