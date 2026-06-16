UJU Holding Releases Operating Data for Q1 2026: Strategic Upgrades Drive Diversified Growth, Six Business Units Build Full-Link Digital Ecosystem

BEIJING and HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UJU Holding Limited has released its unaudited operating data for the first quarter of 2026. Leveraging years of industrial experience in deep engagement with leading internet ecosystems, the Company undertook a further strategic upgrade. It has formally positioned itself as a deep-collaboration partner with China's leading Internet ecosystem and achieved a leap forward to become a full-chain digital ecosystem operations group. The Company has established six core business units. Driven by AI technology, several key operational indicators delivered strong performance in the first quarter.

Online Marketing Solution Business Maintained Steady Growth, Gross Billing Up 24% Year-on-Year

Online marketing solution business, the Company's core traditional business, recorded quarterly gross billing of RMB 4.1 billion, representing a 24% year-on-year increase. This increase was primarily attributable to deepening cooperation and enhanced synergies between the Company and its core customers, as well as the Company's proactive expansion into diverse industries such as gaming, financial services, travel, and education. During Q1 2026, the online marketing solutions business recorded a year-on-year increase of 378 new customers, thereby significantly enhancing the breadth of our customer base and the diversity of our business.

Five Diversified Business Units Fully Advance, Creating a New Pattern of Ecosystem Synergy

While solidifying its foundational business, UJU Holding has made systematic layouts including user growth, content ecosystems, overseas business and AI Token operations, achieving phased results across all units:

Integrated Service Provider for User Growth and Creative Content : Leveraging tens of billions in traffic-operation experience and deep AI-driven technological enablement, the business undertakes multi-brand, multi-product advertising placement and creative content production across all media channels. It has achieved a significant labour-productivity advantage. Concurrently, it continues to advance further upgrades in organizational capability and accelerate the team's transition to new talent roles such as prompt and AI imagery trainers, thereby building a core competitive moat in intelligent operations.

: Leveraging tens of billions in traffic-operation experience and deep AI-driven technological enablement, the business undertakes multi-brand, multi-product advertising placement and creative content production across all media channels. It has achieved a significant labour-productivity advantage. Concurrently, it continues to advance further upgrades in organizational capability and accelerate the team's transition to new talent roles such as prompt and AI imagery trainers, thereby building a core competitive moat in intelligent operations. A Service Provider for Integrated Influencer Ecosystem and One-stop Local Life Solutions : This business offers integrated solutions for our customers, covering influencer-driven product recommendations, brand marketing, IP development and end-to-end livestreaming operations. Our in-house influencer management platform effectively enhances the depth of our services and optimizes our cost structure. Our key customers include leading brands in high-frequency consumption sectors such as tea beverages, catering and medical aesthetics.

: This business offers integrated solutions for our customers, covering influencer-driven product recommendations, brand marketing, IP development and end-to-end livestreaming operations. Our in-house influencer management platform effectively enhances the depth of our services and optimizes our cost structure. Our key customers include leading brands in high-frequency consumption sectors such as tea beverages, catering and medical aesthetics. Optimization Service Provider Specialized in Traffic Monetization for Small and Medium-Sized Developers : The business targets small and medium-sized developers in China, offering end-to-end optimization solutions such as content creation, advertising placement, and monetization. By accurately tapping robust demand in niche markets, the Company has established differentiated competitive advantages.

: The business targets small and medium-sized developers in China, offering end-to-end optimization solutions such as content creation, advertising placement, and monetization. By accurately tapping robust demand in niche markets, the Company has established differentiated competitive advantages. Overseas Business Operator : Systematically building three business subunits, including cross-border merchandise operation, overseas short drama operation, overseas creative contents. Global expansion stood out as a growth highlight this quarter.

: Systematically building three business subunits, including cross-border merchandise operation, overseas short drama operation, overseas creative contents. Global expansion stood out as a growth highlight this quarter. The GMV of cross-border merchandise operation exceeded RMB 14 million, representing an increase of 199% year-on-year. During the period, its merchandise sell-through rate reached over 80% and further expanded onto new platforms including Amazon and eBay.



In the overseas short drama operation unit, the Company completed the acquisition of an overseas short drama platform ChillShorts and upgraded the AI workflow covering short drama translation and dubbing. In Q1 2026, the platform added more than 100 new short dramas and new downloads topped over 200,000. Going forward, the Company will focus on developing AI live-action dramas and local-originated dramas.



Supply of overseas creative contents unit has formed a dedicated team to produce leading internet platforms with creative marketing materials matching overseas tailored needs, helping customers drive efficient user growth for their global products and projects.

AI Token Operation and Distribution Services: By consolidating multimodal AI Token resources, the Company helps small-to-medium sized customers acquire various AI token-related services at lower costs and with greater flexibility. Leveraging self-developed customised marketing AI Agent, the Company can more precisely match application needs in vertical sectors, continuously enhancing the adaptability and practicality of this service.

Focusing on Long-term Value and Continuing to Implement Strategic Upgrades

UJU Holding has now built a coordinated business landscape encompassing six units including online marketing solution, user growth, content ecosystem, overseas services and AI Token operations. Moving forward, the Company will continue to strengthen AI technological innovation, deepen ecosystem synergy, and accelerate global expansion, with a commitment to building a "full-chain digital ecosystem operations group" that combines growth potential with profitability.

Disclaimer:

The above operating statistics are unaudited and are based on the preliminary internal information of the Company, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor and may differ from the figures in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such information. As such, the above operating statistics are preliminary in nature and are provided for investors' reference only. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

SOURCE UJU Holding Limited