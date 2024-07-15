ULTRALUXE 2024 NICHE LUXURY FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH NEW CURATED EXHIBITIONS AND EXPERIENCES

Be inspired, indulge and invest in the world's first lifestyle social festival

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraLuxe, Asia's foremost festival of niche luxury, returns to the iconic TENT@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, 4–13 October with JeweLuxe, Homme and Advocacy converging over 120 international brands; and new addition of DineLuxe profiling Singapore's culinary talents' iconic gastronomical creations.

Anchoring the festival is JeweLuxe's 85 independent houses and designers from across the globe in:

Edition 1 (4-8 October) presenting The Protagonist for sustainability, a rarity with Gemagical, the Iconic in Modernissimo, the heritage of Nouveau Asia.

Edition 2 (9–13 October) showcasing Style Inc. jewellery for everyday style, accessible glamour in Glamora and fashion artistry with Nouveau Asia.

Homme is a social space where discerning men explore timepieces, fashion, leisure and wellness. At the core of Homme is UltraBar, designed by Elliot James Interiors to elevate the appreciation of rare and exquisite spirits.

"Our curation of talents and passions locally and around the world will not only present new creative expressions but also indulge connoisseurs with experiences that will inspire their desire to invest in niche luxury for long-term value preservation," says Ms Angela Loh, Founder and CEO, UltraLuxe.

UltraLuxe proudly partners with CIMB as the official sponsor presenting:

The Advocacy panel discussions - a platform where Game Changers, Philanthropists, Tastemakers and advocates of Ageless share their journeys.

The Ultimate Luxescape - an elevated showcase of heritage and iconic jewellery, fashion, timepieces, and culinary curated exclusively for Asia's high-net-worth.

"We are proud to present LuxeScape, an experiential showcase tailored for our affluent Preferred Banking customers. In keeping to its theme of 'purposeful luxury', we are excited to participate in the Advocacy panel discussions on evolving trends and preservation of legacy for the future," says Mr Victor Lee, CEO, CIMB Singapore.

UltraLuxe launches LuxEscapade for those seeking niche travel experiences, preluding with UltraLuxe festival itinerary for international visitors to enjoy red-carpet runway shows, high-profile networking events, and shopping experiences with over 120 international brands.

"The Singapore Tourism Board is delighted to support UltraLuxe as it enriches the diversity and quality of our leisure events pipeline. The festival highlights the unique blend of independent local and international jewellery designers, enhancing the overall retail experience and appeal for locals and visitors worldwide," said Guo Teyi, Director, Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board.

https://www.ultraluxeglobal.com/

SOURCE UltraLuxe 2024