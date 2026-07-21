StarHub's Got You This July: From Family Moments to Matchday Celebrations

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From celebrating the seniors who have helped shape our nation to gathering around the TV for the return of the new Premier League season, here's a quick look at what's happening at StarHub this July.

A thank you to those who built our nation

As part of our National Day celebrations, we're recognising the seniors in our lives with a little extra appreciation. From 27 July to 31 August, customers aged 60 and above, or those visiting any of StarHub's 11 stores with an accompanying senior, can receive a $10 Food Republic or Kopitiam voucher with a new sign-up, eligible recontract or upgrade to a 5G Unlimited+ mobile plan with device purchase.

Seniors can also enjoy selected $0 phones with 5G Unlimited+ plans and up to an extra $480 off new devices from our curated selection of easy-to-use smartphones featuring larger displays, louder speakers and longer battery life.

Find out more: https://www.starhub.com/personal/mobile/seniors-plan.html

Terms and conditions apply, vouchers are available while stocks last.

More than Football

The countdown to the new Premier League season has begun, and we're making it easier for fans to catch every match at home together.

From 21 July, customers can sign up for the new HomeHub+ UltraSports bundle at $48/month for the first 12 months ($91/month thereafter).

The bundle includes:

12-month 10Gbps Broadband

Access to world-class live sports (football, tennis, cricket and more) with Premier League and Sports+ TV pass

TV+ Pro box featuring an integrated Bang & Olufsen-tuned soundbox with Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® for an immersive viewing experience

Fans looking for greater flexibility can access the Premier League via standalone Premier+ pass from $25.46/month (no-contract) or bundle it with Sports+ TV pass from $48/month.

Find out more: https://starhub.com/premierleague

From sharing a meal with loved ones to cheering on every goal at home, StarHub's got you covered this July.

SOURCE StarHub