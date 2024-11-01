Unika Atma Jaya and Knowledge Catalyst Launched a Blockchain-Based Student Platform on Indonesia Innovation Day

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia (AJCUI) and Knowledge Catalyst, a technology company based in Singapore, have launched an innovative blockchain-based platform to enhance academic records management and inter-institutional connectivity.

The newly launched platform simplifies and streamlines the process for students to store, access, and securely share verified academic documents - such as transcripts and diplomas - with employers, universities, and industry partners.

"We are proud to introduce this secure and transparent system for managing academic records at Unika Atma Jaya," said Dr. Yohanes Eko Adi Prasetyanto, Deputy Chancellor for Academic, Student Affairs, and Human Resources. "This strategic step will strengthen our educational ecosystem and increase competitiveness in the global market."

Dr. Yohanes Eko further explained that the platform can improve document management standards in educational institutions, prevent data falsification, and, most importantly, enhance operational efficiency.

Designed to meet the needs of an increasingly digital education landscape, the platform positions the institution as a leader in academic data management innovation. With real-time access to verified documents, the platform accelerates recruitment processes, strengthens the institution's reputation, and opens new opportunities for institutional collaboration.

Regina Kanani, Director of Product of Knowledge Catalyst, added, "Our partnership with Unika Atma Jaya is a promising beginning, creating an impact in building a trusted academic ecosystem and producing graduates with internationally recognized credentials."

About Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia

Founded on June 1st, 1960, Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia (AJCUI) offers 20 undergraduate (S1) programs, 14 postgraduate programs, and 4 professional study programs. The university has earned various accolades, including the highest category award for Social Responsibility and Employability in 2019 and five stars in online learning from QS Stars in 2020. AJCUI has three campus locations: Semanggi Campus, a hub for Business, Government, and Society studies; Pluit Campus, focused on international-quality Medical and Pharmacy education and home to Atma Jaya Hospital; and BSD Campus, dedicated to student development and character building as future leaders of the nation.

About Knowledge Catalyst

Knowledge Catalyst (KC) is a pioneering digital trust ecosystem that empowers talent, healthcare, trade finance, and sustainability stakeholders by providing seamless, verifiable, and secure credentialing and data management solutions. With its proprietary technology, KC integrates effortlessly across multiple platforms, enabling institutions, companies, and individuals to interact with trust and transparency while supporting compliance and governance needs. KC is expanding rapidly and driving transformation in education, health, and financial services through the innovative use of blockchain and identity technologies.

