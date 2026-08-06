The Singapore-headquartered distributor enters the region's top 10, following its No. 19 placement on the 2026 Top 50 Global Electronics Distributors List in May.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unikeyic Electronics today announced it has been ranked No. 7 on Supply Chain Connect's 2026 Top 50 Asia Pacific Distributors List, published on July 22, 2026. The placement puts Unikeyic among the region's top 10 electronic components distributors and marks the company's second industry recognition this year.

Unikeyic Electronics Ranked No. 7 on Supply Chain Connect's 2026 Top 50 Asia Pacific Distributors List

In May 2026, Unikeyic was ranked No. 19 on Supply Chain Connect's 2026 Top 50 Global Electronics Distributors List, its first entry into the global top 20. Taken together, the two rankings reflect the company's continued progress in inventory coverage, quality assurance, fulfillment responsiveness, and digital procurement support across both global and regional markets.

Asia Pacific is the region where Unikeyic's supply chain infrastructure is most established, making a top 10 placement particularly significant for the company. Two recognitions within a single year indicate that the capabilities Unikeyic is building for engineers, buyers, and manufacturers are creating measurable value in a fast-changing supply environment. The company extends its thanks to the customers, suppliers, and partners whose continued collaboration made this recognition possible.

Supply Chain Connect, a publication of Endeavor Business Media, covers the global electronics supply chain and publishes annual rankings of leading distributors worldwide and by region. The full Asia Pacific list is available at supplychainconnect.com.

Core capabilities supporting global and regional customers:

Scale and breadth. 300,000+ in-stock SKUs, authorized distribution partnerships with 200+ brands, and a 300,000 sq ft smart warehouse supporting fast global dispatch.

300,000+ in-stock SKUs, authorized distribution partnerships with 200+ brands, and a 300,000 sq ft smart warehouse supporting fast global dispatch. Quality assurance. An in-house testing laboratory that is CNAS-accredited and ILAC MRA-recognized, with test reports recognized in 100+ economies, helping customers source authentic, quality-assured components with confidence.

An in-house testing laboratory that is CNAS-accredited and ILAC MRA-recognized, with test reports recognized in 100+ economies, helping customers source authentic, quality-assured components with confidence. Agile fulfillment. Same-business-day dispatch for in-stock items, helping customers shorten lead times and reduce supply risk, with strong support for high-mix, low-volume sourcing requirements.

Same-business-day dispatch for in-stock items, helping customers shorten lead times and reduce supply risk, with strong support for high-mix, low-volume sourcing requirements. Digital integration. BOM tools, RFQ support, and enterprise API integration for real-time inventory access, pricing visibility, and seamless ERP connectivity.

BOM tools, RFQ support, and enterprise API integration for real-time inventory access, pricing visibility, and seamless ERP connectivity. Operational stability. Backed by a listed parent company with more than 20 years of supply chain infrastructure, providing procurement reliability, transaction security, and flexible payment options.

Looking ahead, Unikeyic will continue investing in inventory depth, brand coverage, quality assurance, digital procurement capabilities, and global service efficiency.

About Unikeyic Electronics

Unikeyic Electronics supplies electronic components for industrial control, automotive electronics, robotics, medical electronics, IoT, communications, and new energy applications.

Unikeyic Electronics is an electronic components distribution brand operated by UNIKEY ELECTRONICS PTE. LTD., a Singapore-headquartered company serving design engineers, buyers, ODMs, OEMs, and EMS providers in more than 100 countries and regions through unikeyic.com. With 300,000+ in-stock SKUs, a 300,000 sq ft smart warehouse, and authorized distribution partnerships with 200+ brands, Unikeyic supports fast global dispatch and efficient electronic components procurement.

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SOURCE Unikeyic Electronics