Union Bancaire Privée's Group profit sees solid growth of 40.4% to CHF 169.4 million in the first half of 2026

Group profit reached CHF 169.4 million, up 40.4% from CHF 120.7 million in the same period last year.

reached CHF 169.4 million, up 40.4% from CHF 120.7 million in the same period last year. Client assets grew by CHF 9.0 billion to CHF 193.5 billion compared with the end of 2025.

grew by CHF 9.0 billion to CHF 193.5 billion compared with the end of 2025. Total income rose to CHF 812.5 million, up 10.4% compared with the end of June 2025.

GENEVA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UBP's client assets grew by 4.8% to CHF 193.5 billion at the end of June 2026, compared with CHF 184.5 billion at the end of 2025. This growth was mainly supported by financial markets' positive trend since the beginning of the year, and the performance of the Bank's managed solutions and flagship fund offerings. In USD terms, client assets rose to USD 239.8 billion, up from USD 232.9 billion at the end of 2025.

Total income rose to CHF 812.5 million in the first half of the year, up from CHF 736.0 million in the same period in 2025 (+10.4%). This double-digit increase was mainly driven by sustained client brokerage activity and by the higher client asset base, resulting in higher fees and commissions, which reached a total of CHF 471.1 million (+16.5%). Growth in total income was also supported by a net result from interest operations of CHF 275.8 million (+4.0%) and a result from trading activities of CHF 64.2 million (+5.9%), reflecting increased Treasury & Trading (T&T) activity.

Total operating expenses remained stable (+1.8%), demonstrating disciplined cost management, and the benefits of an efficient platform consolidation following the integrations of Societe Generale Private Banking (Switzerland) Ltd and SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Limited.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 233.8% and the Tier 1 capital ratio at 22.5%, underscoring the Bank's capacity to sustain a strong equity position and a resilient balance sheet following its recent acquisitions.

Guy de Picciotto, CEO of UBP: "Our half-year results benefit from positive financial market dynamics, as well as from the streamlining of our operations following the completion of two major acquisitions. This was made possible thanks to the unwavering commitment of our teams who successfully integrated two banks, in Switzerland and in the UK, over one year."

About Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

Headquartered in Geneva and with more than 30 offices worldwide, UBP is one of the world's largest family-owned private banks, focused exclusively on wealth and asset management for private and institutional clients. UBP manages CHF 193.5 billion in client assets and is one of the best-capitalised banks in its sector, with strong financial foundations and a robust balance sheet (all figures as at 30 June 2026).

www.ubp.com

SOURCE Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)