UnionPay and Lazada Enter into Partnership to Grow International Online Transactions

BANGKOK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International announced today a partnership with Lazada to enable the acceptance of UnionPay cards on Lazada app. This partnership aims to provide more payment options for shoppers especially the Thai community and also customers from neighbouring Southeast Asia countries, ultimately driving the number of local and international transactions on Lazada, the leading online shopping platform in the region.

According to Michael Shang, Country Manager of UnionPay International Thailand, "UPI's partnership with Lazada Thailand is a milestone that marks a significant expansion of convenience and choice for our valued customers. We are committed to enhancing the shopping journey, providing a wider array of payment options, and strengthening our presence in the e-commerce ecosystem. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to delivering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. This collaboration not only enhances the shopping experience for our customers but also contributes to the growth of Lazada's customer base."

To commemorate this partnership, exclusively for Thailand issued UnionPay credit cards, shoppers can enjoy discounts up to 1,000 baht per person starting today until 30th November 2023.

Also, new users who bind their UnionPay card for the first time can enjoy the following:

instant discount of 500 baht with a minimum spend of 1,000 baht for their first purchase; use the code "UPINEW23" to receive 10% discount (capped at 250 baht ) with a minimum spend of 1,000 baht , for their subsequent 2 purchases.

There will be other exciting offers from UnionPay that shoppers can look out for until February 2025 too.

Dr. Werapong Goo, Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Thailand added, "At Lazada, one of our top priorities is to provide a superior online shopping experience, of which the integrated and inclusive financial services are the crucial part. With this partnership, UnionPay cardholders can transact securely and conveniently on Lazada platform as well as enjoy a variety of exclusive privileges. The collaboration also strengthens Lazada's payment ecosystem in Thailand, enabling us to better serve a broader group of eCommerce shoppers."

UnionPay has become a recognized and widely accepted payment brand among Thai merchants and residents. Almost all ATMs and merchant POS terminals in Thailand now support UnionPay cards. Based on the ever growing acceptance network, more and more local residents are applying and using UnionPay cards, and more than half of the top 10 banks in Thailand have issued UnionPay cards, with a cumulative scale of over 10 million cards.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. With 181 countries and regions accepting UnionPay cards, as well as millions of merchants in 47 markets globally accepting UnionPay Quick Response (QR) Code, UnionPay is one of the fastest-growing payment networks in the world.

As a company with a global acceptance network and a wide range of world-class payment services, UnionPay is committed to providing access to value and secure payment solutions that are tailored to the needs of the local market, to enable choice and ease of payment for consumers and businesses alike.

In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance, card issuance and e-wallets across all 10 countries. For more information on UnionPay, visit https://www.unionpayintl.com/en/

