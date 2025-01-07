UnionPay International Partners with P.MED and StudyPENANG to Enhance Penang's Healthcare and Education Sectors, Strengthening its Position as the Preferred Payment Solution for International Tourists and Students

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International, a global leader in payment solutions, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with the Penang Centre for Medical Tourism (P.MED) and StudyPENANG. This strategic collaboration reinforces UnionPay International's commitment to becoming the preferred payment solution for high-value transactions, particularly within the healthcare and education sectors.

In 2023, Malaysia's healthcare travel industry generated RM2.23 billion in revenue, with Penang attracting 50% of Indonesia's medical tourists. As part of this partnership, UnionPay International will enable medical tourists and healthcare service providers in Penang to benefit from their payment solutions, ensuring smooth, secure transactions for high-ticket size medical services.

UnionPay International's collaboration with local hospitals will also provide exclusive privileges for its cardholders, such as a dedicated customer helpline for personalized service, ensuring that tourists receive the highest level of care and convenience. Beyond hospital visits, UnionPay International recognizes that medical tourists often require additional services, such as hotel stays, meals, and leisure activities. To meet these needs, UnionPay International is working with various providers in Penang to offer a holistic experience, giving tourists access to a wide range of privileges and discounts on accommodations, food, and tourism services, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay in Penang.

Penang has become a thriving hub for international students, attracting students from around the world due to its high-quality education institutions and diverse, multicultural environment. The largest groups of international students in Penang currently come from China's Mainland, Bangladesh, and Indonesia—markets where UnionPay International already has a strong presence.

Through this partnership, UnionPay International will leverage its extensive cardholder base to further enhance Penang's appeal as a preferred educational destination. By offering secure, efficient payment solutions, UnionPay International aims to simplify financial transactions for international students, whether they are paying tuition fees, managing daily living expenses, or engaging in cross-border transfers.

With UnionPay International's trusted payment network and strong market presence, the partnership will further position Penang as a top educational destination for international students, offering not only financial convenience but also exclusive privileges that enhance the overall student experience. This collaboration will empower Penang to attract even more international students, contributing to Malaysia's goal of hosting 250,000 international students by 2025.

UnionPay International's entry into Penang's healthcare and education markets aligns with its broader goal to become the preferred payment channel for tourists—especially for large-ticket expenditures such as medical and educational services. UnionPay International's secure, multi-channel payment solutions will provide both tourists and students with peace of mind when making high-value payments, offering enhanced security and convenience across the entire transaction journey.

By collaborating with key local service providers and institutions, UnionPay International aims to create an integrated experience for medical tourists and students, making Penang an even more attractive destination for those seeking high-quality healthcare and world-class education. As Malaysia continues to grow as a key player in both industries, UnionPay International's seamless payment solutions will be crucial in driving forward the state's global competitiveness.