UnionPay Payments Now Accepted on Auckland Public Transport, Enhancing Travel for UnionPay Cardholders in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI" or "the Company") announced, marking a milestone in New Zealand's public transport sector. All Auckland Transport (AT) buses, trains, and most ferries now accept UnionPay contactless card payments, offering residents and visitors a faster and more flexible way to travel.

With just a tag of a UnionPay card with contactless function, commuters can now pass through transit gates seamlessly, eliminating the need for pre-purchased tickets for AT services and enhancing travel convenience across the city.

"Auckland is the first city in New Zealand to fully support UnionPay payments across all its public transport services," said Min Shao, General Manager of UnionPay International South Pacific. "By actively responding to local needs, UnionPay aims to make every transaction a bridge that connects different cultures and markets."

Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, is renowned for its efficient public transport network, allowing passengers to use a variety of UnionPay products to pay for their trips. This new payment solution is available on all major modes of public transport in Auckland, making travel more accessible for UnionPay users both locally and globally.

Currently, UnionPay is accepted at over 90% of POS terminals and ATMs across New Zealand. This expansion into Auckland's public transport system reflects UnionPay International's commitment to enhancing the payment experience in key everyday scenarios, such as transportation. UnionPay is also widely accepted by New Zealand taxi services, including leading companies like Taxi Charges and Corporate Taxi, and ride-hailing apps such as Uber, further simplifying the travel experience for UnionPay customers.

The New Zealand market has seen rapid growth in UnionPay adoption. To date, approximately 90,000 UnionPay cards have been issued by four major financial institutions in the country, with prepaid cards being the primary product. In addition, seven popular mobile wallet apps, such as Hungry Panda and the Waving, now support UnionPay virtual cards, enabling users to make convenient payments across UnionPay's global acceptance network.

As an internationally recognized card organization, UnionPay International's network spans 183 countries and regions, with over 240 million UnionPay cards issued outside mainland China. The company has been at the forefront of digital payment innovation, launching nearly 200 cooperative wallets worldwide.

Moving forward, UnionPay International continues to pave the way for global payment innovation, enhancing global accessibility through every transaction.

SOURCE UnionPay International