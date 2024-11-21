Unity Group Launches Secondary Listing Initiative in Bursa Malaysia

Strengthening Commitment to Sustainable Growth and Value Creation

Aiming to Enhance Liquidity, Broaden Investor Reach, and Amplify ESG Visibility

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Group Holdings International Limited ("Unity Group" or the "Group", stock code: 1539.HK), the first energy service company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2015, providing proprietary energy-saving solutions is excited to announce its strategic decision to pursue a secondary listing, with plans to list in Bursa Malaysia. This initiative aligns with the company's present and strong development in Malaysia along with the recent strategic partnership with one of the largest banks in Malaysia in supporting local government projects.

Kick-off Ceremony for the Proposed Secondary Listing on Bursa Malaysia

This initiative reinforces our objectives and sustainability commitments by unlocking new opportunities, enhancing shareholder value, and strengthening the Group's long-term vision of fostering a positive environmental impact through energy efficiency.

"We are excited about this launch, this marks the first time in over 15 years that a Hong Kong-listed company has first debuted on Bursa Malaysia," stated Mr. Mansfield Wong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Group. "We will have further discussions between the group and qualified professionals with regards this secondary listing. The Group is experiencing significant momentum in expanding business opportunities and driving stronger ESG development in Malaysia." he added. "We believe the Secondary Listing would further connect our business focus in Malaysia with local heritage, so that we would be able to create value and benefit more effectively for the people in Malaysia."

Unity Group, a recognized leader in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sector, provides energy saving solutions that significantly reduce electricity costs and carbon footprints for its clients. The Group's mission is to provide energy solutions that not only decrease operational expenses but also promote support sustainable development. This secondary listing marks a significant advancement in Unity Group's market presence and its commitment to delivering meaningful ESG value to its stakeholders.

Growth Objectives and Benefits of the Secondary Listing

Unity Group's secondary listing initiative outlines two key objectives aimed at strengthening its growth and enhancing its position in the global market:

1. Enhanced Liquidity and Valuation

By pursuing a secondary listing, Unity Group seeks to enhance its liquidity and potentially elevate its market valuation. Listing on Bursa Malaysia will offer Malaysian and regional investors access to Unity Group's shares, thereby strengthening its market presence and creating opportunities for value appreciation.

2. Diversified Investor Base

The secondary listing will allow Unity Group to expand its investor base, attracting both local and international investors with an increasingly interest in sustainable investments. By engaging a diverse group of investors, the Group is well-positioned to enhance its capital structure, ensuring ongoing support for expansion and innovation in its energy-saving solutions.

About Unity Group Holdings International Limited

Founded in 2008, Unity Group became the first energy service company to list on the mainboard of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the core of its operations is the Energy Management Contract (EMC) business model, implements investment-free customized solutions to achieve optimal energy efficiency and maximize returns for clients, utilize our proprietary products designed and developed by our research and development team. Unity Group operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa and the U.A.E. Middle East.

Unity Group's website: https://www.unitygroup.eco/index.php

SOURCE Unity Group Holdings International Limited