Unleash a Wave of Opportunities this May with Bybit

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is to announce its " May Opportunities at Bybit " campaign exclusively for users from Spanish-speaking countries. From now until May 31st, 11 PM (UTC), this exciting event offers a chance to win a brand new iPhone 15, 1 ETH, or 1 BTC, along with other exciting rewards.

Supercharge Your Crypto Journey with Bybit

Get rewarded simply for joining the party! Make your first deposit of at least 100 USD and receive a guaranteed 20 USDT airdrop .

and receive a guaranteed . Expand your crypto horizons: Participate in Bybit's Token Splash events to discover the latest and most promising cryptocurrency listings. Not only will you stay ahead of the curve, but you'll also be eligible for exclusive airdrops!

Boost your earnings: Stake your crypto holdings on Bybit and enjoy generous returns.

Throughout the campaign period, users can complete specific tasks to earn lucky draw tickets. With a total prize pool of $100,000 USD and a high chance of winning (while funds last), this May Opportunities campaign is not to be missed!

Full details and eligibility requirements can be found on the Bybit website: https://www.bybit.com/es-ES/promo/events/MayoOportunidadesBybit/

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

