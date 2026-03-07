DUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced that Helen Liu will depart the company on April 30, 2026, to begin a new chapter as she pursues her entrepreneurial ambitions.

Bybit Announces Departure of Co-CEO Helen Liu as She Embarks on Entrepreneurial Journey (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Serving more than 82 million users across over 181 countries and regions, Bybit has grown into one of the most influential digital asset platforms globally. Over the past five years, Helen has played a central role in shaping that journey — helping guide the company through key phases of global expansion, organizational development, and market transformation.

Helen joined Bybit in 2020 as Vice President of Human Resources, where she helped build the foundation of the company's global team and culture during a period of rapid growth. She later expanded her leadership responsibilities as Vice President of Marketing and Chief of Staff, before being appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2022. In 2025, she stepped into the role of Co-CEO, helping lead the company during a pivotal stage in the evolution of the digital asset industry.

Across each chapter of her tenure, Helen has been widely recognized for her people-first leadership, strategic clarity, and ability to guide teams through both opportunity and challenge. Her leadership helped strengthen Bybit not only as a global trading platform but also as an organization where talent can grow, innovate, and thrive.

"Over the past five years, Helen has been an extraordinary partner in building Bybit into the global platform it is today," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "From shaping our culture and strengthening our leadership team to guiding the company through moments of rapid growth and industry challenges, Helen has led with dedication, empathy, and a deep sense of purpose. While we will miss her greatly, we are also excited to see her pursue her entrepreneurial vision. Helen's impact on Bybit will continue to be felt for years to come."

Reflecting on her time at the company, Helen expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she gained during her journey at Bybit.

"Bybit has been an incredible platform for growth, and I'm deeply grateful for the trust, opportunities, and experiences I've had here," said Helen. "Over the past five years, I've grown tremendously alongside an amazing global team, and I'm proud of what we've built together. The company has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strength through both opportunities and challenges, and I believe Bybit is firmly on the right track. With Ben's leadership and a talented team across all regions, I'm confident the company will continue to thrive. As for me, I'm excited to begin a new entrepreneurial journey and take the next step in my professional growth."

Under the strong leadership of Ben Zhou, Bybit strengthened its position as one of the world's leading digital asset platforms, building a versatile global organization and navigating one of the most dynamic periods in the crypto industry. With strong leadership across regions and business lines, the company remains focused on delivering innovation, transparency, and long-term value to its growing global community.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

SOURCE Bybit