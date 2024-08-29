Unlimited Intelligence｜Decoding Desay SV Internationalization Strategy

HUIZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay SV (002920.SZ), one of the leading mobility technology companies, hosted the 4th Technology Festival coupled with the first Media Day under the theme "Unlimited Intelligence". Throughout the event, Chairman and President Gao Dapeng, alongside CEO Xu Jian, engaged in insightful discussions with representatives from the trade media, focusing on Internationalization Strategy. The Technology Festival further highlighted a wide array of intelligent mobility solutions from Desay SV. With an impressive lineup of over 30 products, including cross-domain integration platforms and intelligent driving sensor solutions, visitors were given a glimpse into intelligent mobility.

Sustained Growth Through Long-termism

In Desay SV's mid-year performance for 2024, the company announced a revenue of RMB 11.69 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 34.02%. It successfully coped with the challenges of economic and industry fluctuations and maintained a long-term stable upward trend in revenue. Xu Jian credits the success to the company's philosophy of long-termism, enabling Desay SV to navigate strategic inflection points effectively. With the vision of "To be the preferred partner in mobility transformation", Desay SV remains unwavering in its strategic focus, continuously bolstering R&D investments for the relentless advancement of product offerings.

Gao Dapeng encapsulates Desay SV's strategic outlook with the ethos of "Following the trend, working together, and being proactive". It conveys the company's dedication to understanding market and industry demands, delivering invaluable insight, ensuring customer satisfaction, and enhancing value across the industry chain.

Innovation and Technology

This year's Technology Festival showcased the various, efficient, and perceptible innovative solutions from Desay SV.

More than 30 cutting-edge products were showcased on site, including the latest achievements in popular fields such as cabin-driving integrated domain controllers, End-cloud LLM Solution for Voice Assistant, MindRelief Halo (an anti-motion sickness headset), etc., as well as cabin information and entertainment systems, domain controllers, intelligent driving sensors and other products.

Furthermore, technology is advancing rapidly. Key products like the central computing platform, cabin domain controller, and intelligent driving domain controller have been released in various versions, continuously pushing the boundaries of performance and architecture to meet diverse market demands.

The festival also offered hands-on driving experiences with vehicles integrated with Desay SV technology, like the Wey Blue Mountain from GWM, Hyper HT from GAC AION, and EXEED from Chery.

About Desay SV

Desay SV is a leading mobility technology company with R&D and service branches in Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, USA, etc. The company focuses on efficiently integrating smart cabin, smart drive, and smart service. Relying on 38 years of accumulation, Desay SV has excelled in R&D, design, quality management, and intelligent manufacturing. Desay SV's continuous innovation and comprehensive capabilities earn the long-term trust of global customers, including Chery, Geely, SAIC, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, etc., and have helped it rank 74th in the Automotive News 2024 top 100 global auto parts suppliers. For more information, please visit Desay SV online at www.desaysv.com or follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13690363

