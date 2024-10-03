Unlocking Southeast Asia: Traveloka's B2B Platform to be Showcased at ITB Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, will showcase its business-to-business (B2B) platform at ITB Asia from October 23 to 25 at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore.

During the event, global travel partners will have the opportunity to explore how the Traveloka Partners Network can serve as their gateway to Southeast Asia's vast travel market, providing access to a wide range of airlines, accommodations, and travel activities.

Visit Traveloka's booth at ITB Asia 2024 - Booth T132, Level 1, Travel Tech Asia.

The Traveloka Partners Network is designed specifically to support B2B partnerships and meet the diverse needs of the travel ecosystem. The platform offers flexible Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), advanced technical tools, and a powerful search engine, ensuring seamless access to a comprehensive range of travel services. Leveraging Traveloka's trusted experience in the region, the platform unlocks the immense potential of Southeast Asia's travel market for its partners.

"Collaboration is the cornerstone of the Traveloka Partners Network," said Caesar Indra, President, Traveloka. "By understanding our partners' unique needs, we provide solutions that drive mutual success. Our commitment to advanced technology, comprehensive booking management tools, and dedicated customer support ensures that our partners and their customers benefit from a seamless, integrated travel experience."

The Traveloka Partners Network offers robust, customizable solutions that empower businesses to integrate Traveloka's services, such as flight bookings and hotel reservations, directly into their platforms. The B2B API is fast, reliable, and easy to implement, giving travel agencies and businesses seamless access to Southeast Asia's growing tourism market.

Additionally, the Redirection and MiniApp Service allow partners to embed Traveloka booking features via a simple link, minimizing development costs while ensuring a smooth user experience. These solutions enable Traveloka's partners to expand their reach and enhance their offerings effortlessly.

PKFARE (a DerbySoft Company), an innovative global travel product aggregator, is one example who has experienced remarkable success through the Traveloka Partners Network, achieving triple-digit growth since the resumption of travel post-pandemic.

By leveraging Traveloka's extensive reach and competitive direct contract inventory, PKFARE has expanded its customer base and optimized its operational efficiency, marking a pivotal milestone in its growth journey. This partnership exemplifies how collaboration with the Traveloka Partners Network can drive tangible results and foster sustained business growth.

Founded in 2012, Traveloka has grown rapidly to serve millions of customers across Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia. With over 20 product lines and over 40 payment methods available, Traveloka has become the region's leading travel platform, achieving nearly 50 million monthly active users (MAU) and nearly 140 million app downloads across Southeast Asia.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, empowering consumers to explore, book, and enjoy a wide range of travel products. The platform offers extensive transportation options, including flights, buses, trains, car rentals, and airport transfers. Traveloka's accommodation offerings are equally broad, encompassing hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas. Additionally, the platform enhances the travel experience by offering cruise packages and access to various local attractions, such as theme parks, museums, day tours, and more.

Founded in Indonesia in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its operations to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service with 24/7 support available in local languages and acceptance of over 40 payment methods. With nearly 140 million app downloads and nearly 50 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.

For more information, please visit Traveloka .

SOURCE Traveloka