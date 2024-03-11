Unveil the Secrets of the 30th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) As It Is Coming Soon

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its first edition in 1999, China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) has evolved from a modest roadside exhibition to a specialized, market-oriented, and international renowned trade fair across the globe. Going through a glorious course of 25 years, the 30th GILF will take place grandly in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province from March 18 to 21, 2024. As a large-scale one-stop purchasing platform, the lighting tradeshow will span 9 venues and gather over 3,300 high-quality exhibitors with an exhibition area of 1.5 million sqm.

A Trade Show to Infuse New Vigor to Industrial Development

The Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, as the main venue of the 30th GILF, has been upgraded and expanded. The newly renovated and expanded Hall G now connects to the existing Halls A, B, C, and F, realizing integrated layout among all exhibition halls. Visitors will get access to more exhibits in a shorter time so that their exploration of the innovative products and trends of the lighting industry will be more efficient.

The GILF will set up special exhibition areas for smart home lighting, commercial lighting, special-purpose lighting, and other categories to meet the market demands for products in specific fields. Besides, it will further expand the space for brands from Shenzhen and Zhongshan to provide a platform for high-quality enterprises in Shenzhen and Zhongshan to display original designs and high-tech products and offer richer choices and inspirations to professionals.

"The GILF has evolved from a triennial, biennial and annual exhibition to the current event held twice a year, reflecting its importance for lighting suppliers and great appeal to upstream and downstream manufacturers in the industrial chain as well as domestic and foreign buyers. It not only plays a demonstration role in promoting industrial development, but also guides its development direction and helps address potential demands in relevant fields." Liu Shengping, Executive Director of China Association of Lighting Industry, said.

The main venue will welcome about 900 exhibitors, which will display their innovative achievements in diverse categories and fields. From the hit products to be exhibited by some lighting suppliers, it can be seen the exhibits will be characterized with highlights such as technological innovation, intelligent enhancement, original patents, single product scale, and innovation models.

As Ruan Zhili, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Mayor of Guzhen Town, said, "After thirty years of striving, the GILF will build a platform for showcasing innovative achievements in the industry on the new journey. It will stimulate the innovation vitality of enterprises and inject new power into technological progress and product upgrading."

Exhibitors Focus More on Innovation by Strengthening Technological Differentiation and Product Mix Development

As LED products of various categories speed up innovation, businesses with strong R&D capacity are competing to stand out through technological differentiation and product matrix development.

For example, Foshan HongXiang Plastic Film Technology Co., Ltd., a company specialized in commercial lighting and DOB light drivers, have made new breakthroughs in the temperature control technology of its products to be exhibited at this fair. This can help avoid excess temperature as the ambient temperature and shell temperature rise and the power decreases. Zhongshan Hongxinsheng Electronics Co., Ltd., founded in 2011, will exhibit its latest product matrix consisting of switching power supply, constant current drivers, DOB light source board, outdoor waterproof power supply, and other products. Besides, it will provide clients with high-quality lighting electronic comprehensive solutions.

As the gradual maturing of technologies such as intelligent Internet of Things and automatic lighting experience has caused tremendous changes to the industry, exhibitors that have seized the right opportunities are also ready for displaying their achievements at the fair. Through means such as chip implantation, driver replacement, and bluetooth, voice and apps control, traditional lighting is upgraded to cloud intelligent lighting, adding a refreshing sense to the international purchasing platform in this spring.

Encelium (Shenzhen) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., an agent of international brands such as Osram, Philips, and Cree, will exhibit the OT DEXAL G2 LED driver power supply. It contains a D4i digital interface and ensures bidirectional communication between the driver power supply and the lighting management system (LMS), thereby enabling lamp manufacturers to develop intelligent and efficient lighting solutions.

Guangdong Jingsheng Lighting Co., Ltd., which relocated its headquarters to Guzhen Town in 2018, has been committed to manufacturing street lamps, industrial and mining lamps, high-power bulbs, floodlights, and other similar products. At this fair, it will exhibit its independently developed intelligent outdoor lighting for factories. The exhibits of Zhongshan Saima Lighting Technology Co., Ltd., a company specialized in fire emergency lighting, are also very special as they are able to offer optimal escape path guidance based on human-simulated intelligent algorithms and neural network algorithms. With this technology, the intelligent fire emergency sign lights can indicate the escape direction, thus realizing intelligent evacuation.

The GILF has been sparing no effort in guiding original design. A station of the Zhongshan Lighting Intellectual Property Rights Protection Center will be set up at the fair in order to promote the transformation and upgrading of the lighting industry from "selling products" to "selling ideas and design".

Zhongshan Cixin Lighting Co., Ltd., having received over 100 patents, will showcase a series of creative desk lamps, including the Ferris Wheel Lamp with Music Fragrance, the Paris Eiffel Tower Lamp, and the Guangzhou Small Waist Lamp. Shenzhen Winext Technology Co., Ltd, another exhibitor, also owns intellectual property of over 150 digital management application products and has applied for more than 30 invention patents, suggesting the superior quality of its exhibits at the fair.

Among other exhibitors, Shenzhen Luban Daojia Technology Co., Ltd. is a one-stop innovative platform that offers comprehensive services of intra-city distribution, installation and maintenance for auxiliary products in the Internet plus era; Zhongshan Guangxiangbiao Electric Co., Ltd. focuses on exerting the scale effect of individual products and provides full-range cost-effective products; Zhongshan Wanjing Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. is capable of producing 300,000 units of single products on a daily basis; Shenzhen Aikela Intelligent Lighting Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Nanyangdi Landscape Engineering Co., Ltd. supply both high-quality outdoor lighting products and planning and design services for urban environment and architecture nightscape lighting.

Gather innovation momentum in industry to spur high-quality industrial development. As the 30th GILF is about to open grandly, it will share with the global community industrial development achievements by displaying new brands, new technologies, new models and new trends in the lighting field.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair