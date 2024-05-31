Unveiling Brilliance: A Toast to The Sustainable, Resilient & Visionary Brands

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Where Dreams Take Flight, Innovators Unite, and Recognition Shines Bright! In a dazzling celebration of ingenuity and perseverance, The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) set the stage for a memorable evening to honour the crème de la crème of global brands at the inaugural launch of The BrandLaureate Fast Moving Growing Sustainable Business & Brands Awards 2024 as well as the annual The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards 2024 and The BrandLaureate Property Branding Awards 2024.

The BrandLaureate Awards 2024

The night exuded elegance and grandeur as representatives of top brands from a multitude of business industries converged under one roof to celebrate the spirit of excellence and innovation in their respective fields.

The BrandLaureate Fast Moving Growing Sustainable Business & Brands Awards, the first of its kind, recognizes pioneering brands within their industries that have paved the way and defied the odds to demonstrate sustainable growth in today's dynamic marketplace. Concurrently, The BrandLaureate Property Branding Awards 2024 celebrates brands within the property sector and its ecosystem that have popularized their brand presence by shaping landscapes and adding value to the lifestyles of the communities they serve.

This event also included the highly anticipated return of The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards 2024. The awards lauded the dynamism and vitality of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who by their energy, passion, and strategic acumen, have emerged as the backbone of our economy and the driving force of innovation.

Prof. Dr KKJohan, during his welcoming speech, encouraged the recipients to capitalize on the value of the Awards for the growth and expansion of their brand presence. He urged them to make BIG and bold moves in their leadership - to find the chance to step forward, learn, evolve, and redefine what is possible.

The event also honoured world-famous individuals: Stephen Krempl, Chief Executive Officer of Krempl Communications International and Serely Alcaraz, Executive Director of ITD World with The BrandLaureate International Brand Personality Award 2024. Esteemed Sports Icons were also given deserving recognition for their influential contributions to their arena of sports. These icons include Professional Track Cyclist, YBhg Dato' Mohd Azizulhasni Awang OLY; renowned Muay Thai Fighter, Johan "Jojo" Ghazali; and Professional Badminton Player, Lee Zii Jia OLY.

A representation of The Entrepreneur Award - Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 was also given to Ms. Carrie Lee, Founder of CL Skin Sdn Bhd as she was unable to attend the ceremony last year due to work engagement in Paris. Along with this, the night also witnessed the auspicious induction of the World's No.1 Tower Runner, Soh Wai Ching into The BrandLaureate Book of World Records 2024 for his recent feat of being crowned the World Champion of Taipei 101 Run Up 2024, conquering a 646-meter elevation gain in 18 minutes and 36.62 seconds.

Throughout the night, illustrious brands were acknowledged for their outstanding accomplishments that have positioned them as trailblazers and trendsetters. The list of recipients includes Property Development Brands: Berinda Properties, Cassia Cempaka, Dhaya Maju, IM Buildcon, Mitraland, and UDA; Property Landmark Brands: WCT Malls (Gateway@KLIA2), and Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park; and Property Ecosystem Brands: ALG Worldwide, COLORBOND®, Evergold, Fresh Cleaning, Jurukur Generasi, MAG, PropJect, Sia, Alvin Wong & Partners, Summit World Resources, and Zig Zag Builders.

Brand leaders were also recognised, such as Ms. Maggie Ng, CEO of Berinda Properties; Tuan Haji Jefri Ahmad Tambi, Group Managing Director of Senari Synergy; Ms. Selena Chua, CEO Retail of WCT Malls; Mr. Ashwin Gunasekeran, CEO of Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau; Ms. Nicole Lim, Founder & CEO of Empire Sushi; Ts. Dr. Gajendra Balasingham, Founder & CEO of GKK Consultants; Ms. Angel Lim Yen Chin, Founder & CEO of ALG Worldwide; and Ms. Nadira Yusoff, Founder & CEO of Kiddocare.

The BrandLaureate Awards also recognised our Strategic Business Partner: SME Corp for their contributions to nurturing SMEs in Malaysia, along with a diverse group of SMEs that have demonstrated excellence in their industries. These include Building Lindungan, Dzi Kingdom, HAPM Group of Companies, HERO 99, IACT College, ICMS, Jardin Peau, Kapten Batik, Kiddocare, OUKA, Q-dees, Reliance College, Salam Senawang Specialist Hospital, Sima Parking, UNIMY, and Veritas.

In that same tune, The BrandLaureate Fast Moving Growing Sustainable Business & Brands Award 2024 honoured outstanding industry players, such as Brands Of The Year: Acer, Adabi, Nespresso, and Toshiba; Nation Branding Leaders: PCEB, Epic, Kolej Unikop, Penang Port, Pengurusan Pasir Perak, Sarawak Heart Centre, Senari Synergy, Tenaga Switchgear, and TV Al-Hijrah; Most Preferred Brands: Lumi Beauty, Lord's Tailor, Amari Johor Bahru, Bionerv, Empire Sushi, Louis Cuppers, Ninja Van Malaysia, Noveni, Oriental Kopi, The Raw., and Wellous; and Most Sustainable Brands: Times24, IKONIK Eye Specialist, PKSJ Fertilizers, and One Gasmaster.

To our esteemed recipients, we extend our heartfelt congratulations. Your creativity, vibrancy, and commitment to sustainability have not only set new benchmarks but have also enriched industries and communities alike. We are proud to honour your achievements and look forward to journeying together with you and witnessing the continued brilliance of your brands as you shape the future landscape of global business.

The BrandLaureate Awards has much more in store for the year 2024. Our upcoming Awards include the return of The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 on the 22nd of August 2024 as well as The BrandLaureate World Halal & Bumiputera BestBrands Awards 2024 on the 12th of September 2024. Also, mark your calendars for The BrandLaureate DigiTech (Digital & Technology) BestBrands Awards 2024 happening on the 5th of November 2024.

The World Brands Foundation. TWBF [formerly the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF)] was established over a decade ago, in 2005, and is the world's premier branding foundation. As a trendsetter for branding with divergence, the Foundation was rebranded to reach new echelons of prominence. Its primary objectives include the promotion of brands, the heightening of branding practices and inculcation of first-rate brand culture in the arena of entrepreneurship. The BrandLaureate, a sobriquet for brand excellence, was instituted to facilitate its vision and mission, simultaneously fulfilling the objectives of TWBF.

While brands often stand for organisations, products and services, they can also mirror individuals who are unique and embody exceptional qualities in their own right. An outstanding brand resonates as a succinct source of information and motivation for many – both in the real and digital realities. It remains incontrovertible that high-ideal brands bearing a strong identity play an important role universally – able to effectively stamp a mark and impact the equilibrium of society as a whole progressively. The Foundation does its part by honouring and recognizing exceptional individuals and entities that have redefined the benchmark of excellence – remarkable archetypes which have given their best to the world through their respective fields of expertise.

