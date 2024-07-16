Unveiling Kara Soul's Persona in the Trendy Red SingNow Shirt at a Hotspot Near the Pedestrian Street

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the lively evening of July 13th, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street was buzzing with excitement as Kara Soul, sporting a vibrant red SingNow shirt, made a memorable appearance. Kara Soul, the beloved mascot of the online karaoke app SingNow, stole the show.

SingNow is currently hosting the "Kara Soul Takes Over Ho Chi Minh City" event, promising not only entertainment but also a chance for participants to mingle, showcase their singing prowess, and snag some fantastic prizes. This marks Kara Soul's debut in Ho Chi Minh City, where fans can finally meet and greet this adorable character in person.

From July 10th to July 31st, players can dive into the action by signing up and completing challenges on the SingNow app. The event isn't confined to the digital realm; there are also offline gatherings. So, if you spot Kara Soul on the streets, don't miss the opportunity to interact and earn event points.

A special meet-and-greet with Kara Soul is scheduled for July 27th at Vivo City (1058 Nguyen Van Linh Street, Tan Phong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City). Attendees who complete tasks will receive charming souvenirs from Kara Soul, and those brave enough to perform a song live will pocket instant cash prizes.

Additional rewards from the online event, such as Courage Medals, Courage Cars, Courage Jewelry, coins, and beans, will be automatically credited to players' accounts. Plus, lucky winners stand a chance to bag exclusive prizes like the OPPO Reno12 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Buds4 Pro.

With a blend of online excitement and offline fun, "Kara Soul Takes Over Ho Chi Minh City" promises music lovers a summer packed with vibrancy and thrill. Don't wait—head to SingNow now to join in the festivities and grab some fabulous prizes.

SingNow is one of the first online karaoke applications launched in Vietnam. As a karaoke app with a unique operating model of "entertainment singing + social community," SingNow always puts users at the center, constantly innovating and bringing young people increasingly exciting entertainment experiences. SingNow will continue to uphold the concept of "Creating an online karaoke entertainment platform for everyone with a musical dream," bringing more surprises and excitement to users.

