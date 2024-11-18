UOB teams up with Disney Cruise Line to deliver magical travel experiences for ASEAN consumers

UOB becomes the first bank in ASEAN[1] to offer special benefits to its cardholders when booking the all-new Disney Adventure cruise vacations via leading travel platforms

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB today announced an exciting strategic collaboration with Disney Cruise Line as the first regional Bank offering UOB cardholders across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam special benefits when booking Disney Adventure cruise vacations, starting 10 December 2024.

L-R: Ms Jacquelyn Tan, Head, Group Personal Financial Services, UOB, and Ms Sarah Fox, Vice President and Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line, showcasing the limited-edition Disney Cruise Line plushies of Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse. “Let the Magic Begin” campaign details “Spend and Collect” plushie redemption dates

Expanding its suite of unparalleled offerings for its retail base of over eight million across the region, this three-year collaboration is the latest demonstration of UOB's commitment to bringing customers unforgettable travel and entertainment experiences that go beyond conventional bank offerings. Throughout the next three years, UOB cardholders will enjoy special benefits when booking Disney Adventure cruise vacations via UOB's travel partners UOB Travel Planners, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com. Across the four, an estimate of over 100,000 queries have been registered from the public, expressing interest in the first season of sailings for the Disney Adventure. To kick off this collaboration, all UOB cardholders purchasing Disney Adventure cruise vacations via UOB's travel partners will get limited-edition Sailors Chip 'n Dale plushies[2]. More details on the benefits offered by each travel partner are available on their respective websites.

New and existing UOB cardholders will also stand to redeem and win prizes such as the limited-edition plushies and even Disney Adventure cruise vacations in a series of activities celebrating this collaboration.

"UOB is thrilled to team up with Disney Cruise Line on our quest to provide cardholders with unique privileges for their Disney Adventure cruise vacations in this first-of-its-kind collaboration in the region. This fits hand in glove with the slate of artistes we have assembled thus far, including the biggest names in Western entertainment, the K-pop scene and Mandopop royalty, the most dramatic theatre productions and hottest music festivals. This is testament to our promise of offering marvellous privileges and access to aspiring ASEAN consumers, to fulfil their myriad lifestyle preferences, and underpinning our strategy to drive growth in our customer base closer towards our 10 million ambition in three years," said Ms Jacquelyn Tan, Head, Group Personal Financial Services, UOB.

"As Disney Cruise Line brings its magical cruise vacations to Asia for the first time in December 2025, we look forward to welcoming travellers in the region to experience beloved stories and characters from Disney, Pixar and Marvel brought to life," said Ms Sarah Fox, Vice President and Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line. "Through this collaboration with UOB, consumers will have even more options to plan and book their Disney Adventure cruise vacations seamlessly. We can't wait for guests to create exceptional memories with their family and friends onboard the Disney Adventure."

Travel and entertainment's outsized impact on card spending, local economy

UOB is doubling down on solidifying its strategic partnership ecosystem to continually enhance exclusive privileges for its customers in the key pillars of shop, dine, travel and the latest star player, entertainment. UOB has teamed up with different partners to offer priority access to the hottest entertainment acts and experiences across various genres and formats, catering to ASEAN customers' diverse desires while increasing tourist receipts and footfall to Singapore as a regional tourism hub. For example, the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Singapore[3] was estimated to have drawn 300,000 fans for her six shows in March, while Ed Sheeran's one-day gig in February[4] attracted 60,000 fans[5]. UOB was the Official Bank partner of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Singapore, and the Regional Presenting Sponsor of the latter.

The strength of the Bank's value proposition was reflected in a 12 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in card billings for the first nine months of this year, with growth spread across all four key pillars of dine, shop, travel and entertainment. Notably, travel grew 19 per cent while entertainment rose 13 per cent, outperforming shopping which was up 10 per cent.

Launch of "Let the Magic Begin" year-end campaign

UOB also launched its "Let the Magic Begin" year-end campaign at the UOB Plaza Atrium with a magical "unboxing" event, with Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, who were on-hand to take photos with staff and the public. Under the regional campaign, customers who spend on their UOB cards, make deposits into their UOB accounts or transact via the UOB TMRW app will stand a chance to win a 3-night voyage in an Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah on the Disney Adventure worth more than US$2,000. In addition, the first 1,000 UOB cardholders who spend $2,000 over a 10-day period will be able to redeem a limited-edition plushie inspired by beloved Disney characters such as Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse. A total of eight different character plushies can be redeemed from now till 5 February 2025, and the spend windows for each can be found in the Annex, together with more details on the "Let the Magic Begin" campaign.

During this year-end holiday season, UOB customers can also embark on a quest to collect stamp cards at seven UOB branches[6] around Singapore. Each branch will have a unique stamp card inspired by one of the seven themed areas on the Disney Adventure, and customers who finish layering the stamps at each branch can redeem sure-win prizes like limited-edition Disney Cruise Line-themed gift wrappers, stickers, calendars, cabin luggage and even enter a lucky draw to win the grand prize of a 3-night voyage on the Disney Adventure. Customers will be able to embark on this stamp adventure from 1 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.

In addition, UOB cardholders may also enjoy benefits at Jewel Changi Airport's year-end holiday event, "The Gift of Disney Cruise Line at Jewel" held in Singapore. UOB cardholders who spend a minimum of $200 at Jewel Changi Airport from now till 2 January 2025 will get to redeem a limited-edition Disney Cruise Line-themed gift wrapper, a $10 Jewel Changi Airport voucher, and a pair of Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park tickets to enjoy the festive displays and photo installations inspired by the Disney Adventure. UOB cardholders in ASEAN can look forward to more benefits that will be announced soon.

Cruise industry in Singapore riding wave of growth worldwide

The inclusion of cruise holidays through UOB's travel offerings is timely as the global cruise industry experiences robust growth, especially among the younger demographic. According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)[7], global cruise passenger volumes reached 31.7 million last year, up seven per cent from pre-COVID levels in 2019 and outpacing overall international tourism arrivals, which fell 12 per cent over the same period. More than a third of cruise travellers over the past two years were under the age of 40, with new-to-cruise travellers constituting 27 per cent of total passenger numbers, an increase of 12 per cent compared to the prior two-year period. CLIA also forecasted cruise passenger volumes to grow 25 per cent to reach close to 40 million by 2027.

Similar upbeat sentiment for cruises was seen in Singapore, where cruise passenger throughput reached a record of more than two million last year, soaring more than 70 per cent from 2022[8]. Cruise ship calls to Singapore also surged more than 45 per cent to 347 in the same time frame. Major cruise operators and stakeholders in Singapore said they had seen growth in passengers aged 30 and below since 2022[9], with industry experts expecting the return of fly-cruise travellers—in which travellers fly to Singapore to begin a cruise—in tandem with the revival of air travel to provide a boost to the local cruise industry as well. More generally, international tourist arrivals to Singapore more than doubled in 2023, reaching 13.6 million compared to 6.3 million in 2022. The number constituted 71 per cent of 2019 levels, the last full year before COVID-19 hit Singapore.[10]

