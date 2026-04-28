Upbeat Technology to Showcase World's Smallest AI-Powered MEMS Vibration Sensors at Sensors Converge 2026

Tiny AI Engine Enables Crystal-Clear Voice in OWS Headsets, Smart Glasses, and Intelligent Voice Recorders, and Powers Predictive Maintenance for Industrial Automation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upbeat Technology, a pioneer in ultra-low-power compute, voice, and edge AI sensing solutions, today announced it will exhibit and present at Sensors Converge 2026, May 5–7, in Santa Clara, CA. The company will spotlight its latest family of MEMS vibration sensors and Vibration Processing Units (VPU)—including the UPM01 and UPM02 series—alongside its UP201/301 dual-core RISC-V AI MCU, all engineered to deliver exceptional voice clarity and predictive intelligence in an almost impossibly small footprint. In addition, it will demonstrate a new Falcon Demo Kit, a machine-vibration application, open wearable stereo headsets (OWS), smart glasses, a smart voice recorder, an AI smart toy, and a drone.

The UPM01/UPM02 Vibration Processing Unit (VPU)—also known as a Bone Conduction Microphone (BCM)—measures just 3.2 × 2.5 mm, and the UP201 dual-core RISC-V AI MCU is equally compact at 3.0 × 3.0 mm. Together, they form Upbeat's "Tiny AI Engine": a powerful, power-sipping platform that brings on-device intelligence to wearables, industrial systems, drones, and consumer electronics.

The UPM01 series supports multiple interface variants—UPM01A (analog), UPM01Ax (higher-sensitivity analog), UPM01D (digital), and UPM01Dx (higher-sensitivity digital)—while the UPM02 goes further, offering both analog and digital options alongside a higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for applications where audio clarity is critical. Mass production shipments for the UPM01/UPM02 are underway, with the UP201/UP301 scheduled to ship in October 2026.

The timing matches a surge in industry demand: according to Mordor Intelligence, the global MEMS sensor market is forecast to grow from $20.24 billion in 2026 to $29.08 billion by 2031, driven by pervasive edge-AI deployment, miniaturization in wearables, and surging demand for smart industrial systems.

Featured Demonstrations at Sensors Converge

Open-Wearable Stereo (OWS) Headsets

With 2 million OWS units expected by mid-2026 and 1 million already shipped, the UPM01/UPM02 dual-microphone system pairs a Bone Conduction Microphone with a traditional air microphone. Advanced sensor fusion algorithms deliver Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) in environments up to 90 dB—such as subway stations or busy roadsides—where conventional microphone arrays fail.

Smart Glasses with AI Voice Interaction

The UPM02, mounted in the nose-bridge area of smart glasses frames, achieves frequency response up to 6 kHz for women's voices—double the ~2 kHz typical of leading competitors. The same dual-microphone architecture used in OWS headsets ensures reliable, studio-quality voice interaction with AI services in the noisiest surroundings.

Smart AI Voice Recorder

Upbeat's MEMS sensors power voice recorders that capture both local and remote audio for AI-driven transcription and meeting summarization. With a frequency response exceeding 10 kHz—well above that of competing solutions—the platform is already shipping in real-world products across the U.S. and Europe.

Factory Machine Vibration Prognostics

The UP201 dual-core RISC-V AI MCU, combined with the UPM01 vibration sensor, continuously monitors machine vibration patterns in the 20 kHz range for overhead cranes, conveyor systems, semiconductor equipment, drone motors, and other industrial equipment. By detecting subtle anomalies in real time, the platform enables proactive maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime by over 90%.

Smart AI Toys with Touch Gesture Recognition

Its MEMS sensors enable swipe (left/right/up/down) and double-tap touch gesture recognition in AI toys, creating more intuitive and engaging interactions for children—without sacrificing battery life.

"At Sensors Converge, we're excited to show how a sensor 2% the area of a 2032 cell battery can power the most demanding, voice, motion, and industrial applications," said Jerry Chen, CEO and founder of Upbeat. "Our Tiny AI Engine is redefining what's possible at the edge—enabling always-on intelligence without sacrificing battery life or adding bulk."

Upbeat Falcon Demo Kit:

Debuting the UP301 + UPM01 Falcon Demo Kit—a complete, ready-to-run evaluation platform for machine vibration analysis. The kit includes a UP201 dual-core RISC-V AI MCU EVB, variable-speed motor, two UPM01D FPCs, power adapter, and access to the Falcon GUI (UVAS — Upbeat Vibration Analysis Suite). Designed for engineers who want to prototype and validate predictive maintenance solutions rapidly, the Falcon Demo Kit will be on live display and available for purchase at http://www.upbeattechtw.com/products/demo-kits.

Visit Upbeat at Sensors Converge, Booth 755 in the Startup Tech Zone, May 5–7, 2026. Attendees and media can schedule briefings or live demonstrations by contacting Linda Ferguson. Jerry Chen, CEO and Founder of Upbeat Technology, will also present on May 6 at 3:00 PM at the Tech Zone Stage, discussing how ultra-miniaturized MEMS sensors and edge AI are transforming wearables, industrial IoT, and intelligent sensing ecosystems.

About Upbeat Technology

Upbeat Technology, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is an award-winning pioneer in ultra-low-power compute, voice, and edge AI sensing. With numerous patents in microstructural and AI acceleration technologies, its UP201/301 dual-core RISC-V MCUs power IoT devices from sensors to industrial systems, while the UPM01/UPM02 Bone Conduction MEMS microphone delivers superior audio for wearables and voice applications. Optimized for always-on IoT, drones, and smart factories, Upbeat partners globally to enable intelligent, sustainable, and energy-efficient connected systems. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit upbeattechtw.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Ferguson

1+503-869-5827

[email protected]

SOURCE Upbeat Technology