upGrad commits $24Million Scholarship Program to train 1 lakh Youth for Indian Prime Minister's Internship Scheme

NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- upGrad, Asia's leading integrated learning skilling and workforce development major has announced the Intern-Zip Program, a groundbreaking initiative to train around 1 lakh learners in the current fiscal and accelerate talent mobility while bolstering Indian Prime Minister's Internship Scheme - announced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The skilling major has created a specialized course with 9 comprehensive modules /virtual classrooms targeted towards individuals aged 20-24, and coming from non-tax-paying family backgrounds.

The course comes at no cost for the first 100,000 learners. For corporates and subsequent learners, the cost for the specially designed fully online course will be $240. The Scholarship pool is planned for $24 Million.

upGrad has made additional investments towards operations including research, content, and faculty to ensure the product is tuned with the right pedagogy for delivering right outcomes. The initiative will also enable top corporates access skilled/ready-to-deploy talent at a set fee.

"Skilling is no longer a product, but a necessity that must be scaled beyond traditional income slabs to empower individuals from all walks, and Hon. PM's ambition is bold and absolutely well timed. With India's growing population and with talent migration that's happening from Agri to Formal jobs, it's critical for us to build an infrastructure that could equip larger groups," said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad. "With this initiative, we're empowering a whole new community of aspiring individuals to get trained adequately and get placed across leading organisations / GCCs / partner companies, leaving a stronger economic mark," he added.

Focused on three key areas, modules will cover Technical Savviness, Soft Skill Mastery & Professional Development; skilling individuals in tools such as Microsoft Office (Word, PPT, Excel) and ChatGPT, including softer aspects like effective communication, problem-solving, time management, professional grooming, and optimising networking techniques in person /on social media.

Individuals can sign up here: https://www.upgrad.com/internzip/

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is one of Asia's largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development Companies. upGrad offers a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio. It also facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master's and Executive Doctorates. Additionally, select programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services.

