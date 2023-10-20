Upgrade to A New Level with More Exhibition Halls: The Main Venue of the 29th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair Is to Be Unveiled Grandly with A New Look on October 22

We are sincerely inviting you to join a dazzling light feast in October 22-26.

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An industry event anticipated by numerous businesses is coming soon. Themed on "Guzhen Lights up the World", the 29th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) will be held grandly from October 22 to 26, 2023.

The main venue - Guzhen Exhibition & Convention Center - will join hands with 8 lighting megastores to build a great fair with an exhibition area of 1.5 million sqm, gathering at least 3,300 lighting suppliers. The 8 sub-venues include Lihe Lighting Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lighting Era Plaza, Chang'an Lighting Parts & Electronic City, Caosan International Lighting Parts City, Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City and Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City. They aim to build a trade and exhibition platform throughout the industry chain that combines both online and offline elements and features cooperation between exhibition and lighting megastores.

The Main Venue Presenting An Upgraded Look with "7 Exhibition Halls and 5 Special Zones"

By conforming to the diversified and ecological development tendency of the lighting industry and in order to meet the booth demands of exhibitors, the GILF further expands its size by setting up a new exhibition hall (Hall G) in addition to the previous 6 exhibition halls as well as 5 special zones, namely, Start-ups Zone, Zhongshan Brand Zone, Shenzhen Zone, Foreign Trade Zone, and Lighting X Camping Zone. An upgraded layout of "7 Exhibition Halls and 5 Special Zones" has thus formed.

With an exhibition space of 55,000 sqm, the main venue will welcome over 800 exhibitors which will display a wide range of lighting products that cover the whole industry chain of pan-home furnishing, including smart lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, accessories, mechanical equipment, bathroom hardware, soft decoration etc., to meet the one-stop shopping demands of global buyers.

"Shenzhen Innovation + Zhongshan Manufacturing" Producing Multiplying Effects

As the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge is nearing completion, the cooperation between Shenzhen and Zhongshan, including industrial integration, talent exchanges, and resource complementation, is expected to become closer and more efficient. As LED lighting industry cluster bases, the two cities complement each other in terms of brand ecosystem, R&D direction, product positioning, channel layout and other aspects.

The GILF is also aimed at activating the lighting industry in Zhongshan and attracting more high-tech enterprises from Shenzhen to settle in Zhongshan or establish in-depth cooperation with Zhongshan enterprises. Therefore, three special zones, namely, Zhongshan Brand Zone, Shenzhen Zone, and Foreign Trade Zone, are set up inside the main venue to leverage local resource advantages and increase the industrial development potential, thus making it possible to constantly upgrade the "Shenzhen Innovation + Zhongshan Manufacturing" model.

The Start-ups Zone Creating A Strong Entrepreneurial Atmosphere

As three elements inseparable from each other, innovation, entrepreneurship, and creation are the source and driving force of the high-quality development of the industrial ecosystem in Guzhen Town, China's lighting capital.

A start-ups zone is set up at this fair for the first time to create a better atmosphere for innovation and start-ups, help more young enterprises grow rapidly, and bring more business opportunities for start-ups that own cutting-edge technologies. Upon launch, it has been enjoying widespread and great popularity and attention among small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, the fair will step up efforts to build an entrepreneurial incubation ecosystem. In addition to building a platform for communication and cooperation between start-ups and potential clients, it will engage in multi-channel publicity and promotion to help increase the brand strength of small and micro businesses and improve the awareness and influence of start-ups.

An Innovative Approach to Facilitate Cooperation

With the rising popularity of outdoor activities, an increasing number of consumers are falling in love with outdoor camping and courtyard picnics. Against such backdrop, a more diversified range of outdoor lighting products, such as portable outdoor lights and courtyard lights, have been launched and witnessed a surge in market share. A outdoor lighting & camping experience zone is thus specially set up at this fair, where commodities such as outdoor lighting, camping equipment, and energy storage equipment are on concentrated display. The organizer will also provide coffee to visitors in the experience zone so that they can negotiate for cooperation in a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere. They may discuss with traders to explore opportunities for cooperation while drinking coffee.

As a barometer and booster of the lighting industry, the GILF will stick to its positioning as a mega high-quality exhibition that gathers outstanding exhibitors to display brand new products and remain committed to boosting market development both in Guzhen and around the world. Loaded with honors, the 29th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair is coming back in this autumn!

