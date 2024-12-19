Upgrading and Replacement of the Monitoring System for the First GIS Equipment Substation Completed

KUITUN, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16th, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company completed the upgrading and renovation of the online partial discharge sensor monitoring device installed on the GIS equipment at the 220-kilovolt Dushanzi Substation.

The 220-kilovolt Dushanzi Substation is the first 220-kilovolt GIS substation of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company. It undertakes the power supply tasks for the Tianli High-tech Industrial Park of Dushanzi Petrochemical, the surrounding petrochemical industries, and residential customers.

Since this substation is an important regional hub station and undertakes the power supply and consumption tasks in the Dushanzi District, in order to further improve the overall situation awareness ability of the substation's power grid equipment, through the installation of the GIS partial discharge online monitoring system, the Dushanzi Substation will, with brand-new technical equipment and an intelligent level, ensure the stable operation of the regional power grid and provide solid and reliable power support for economic and social development.

The GIS partial discharge online monitoring system, as a fault diagnosis system, is like an "intelligent stethoscope". It is a technical means that can conduct real-time monitoring and diagnosis on the partial discharge phenomena inside the GIS equipment. When partial discharge occurs inside the GIS, due to the rapid transfer of charges at the discharge point, a current pulse with a very short duration is formed, and an electromagnetic signal with extremely rich frequency components is generated. By sensing the electrical signals generated by partial discharge for partial discharge detection, partial discharge can be detected and dealt with in a timely manner, thus effectively preventing equipment failures and ensuring the stable operation of the power grid.

After the installation of the GIS partial discharge online monitoring system at the 220-kilovolt Dushanzi Substation, in response to issues such as weather changes and internal equipment operation disturbances, it can reflect the performance and status of the equipment itself in the whole time domain, and can monitor the internal partial discharge situation of the equipment in real time and accurately, discover potential insulation defects in advance, effectively prevent failures, and thus be able to predict and prevent the occurrence of equipment failures, providing powerful technical support and guarantee for the healthy operation and accident prevention of power equipment.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company