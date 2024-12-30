U.S.-based LifeWave Celebrates 20x Growth in 5 Years with New Kaohsiung Branch Opening

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-pandemic, global economies have faced numerous challenges. Yet, one company has defied the odds, achieving an astonishing 20-fold global revenue growth in just five years—from US $20 million to $400 million. LifeWave, the American direct-selling company, was awarded the DSN (Direct Selling News) Bravo Growth Award and listed the 32nd spot on the DSN Global 100. This remarkable success stems from the launch of its flagship product, the X39 Patch, which has revolutionized the global health market. This stylish, convenient, and cutting-edge health technology has met the needs of consumers worldwide.

X39 Flagship Product Sparks Global Craze

In 2024, LifeWave celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking a significant milestone. Guided by the vision of founder David Schmidt, the company is committed to harnessing the power of nature through its proprietary patented technology. This innovation helps people activate their body's natural energy, fulfilling the promise to "live long, live well, live younger." With over 130 issued patents, including more than 70 focused on regenerative science and technology, each invention reflects the founder's deep care for human health and quality of life.

16 Years in Taiwan: Building a Stronger Brand Presence

Having cultivated the Taiwan market for 16 years, LifeWave has consistently achieved impressive results, ranking 15th in Taiwan's direct-selling industry. To offer a more immersive brand experience, LifeWave Taiwan launched its first-ever LifeWave Taipei Experience Center at the end of 2023. This includes guided tours by trained LifeWave Taiwan Elites and showcases collaborative artwork and events with the charity organization SimplyICR. These initiatives highlight the health benefits and societal impact of patented technology.

Grand Opening of Kaohsiung Experience Center: Establishing a Dual-City Presence

On December 28th, LifeWave Taiwan celebrated the grand opening of its Kaohsiung Experience Center in southern Taiwan, unveiling its dual-city strategy and reaffirming its commitment to the Taiwan market. The new Kaohsiung office is strategically located near the bustling Sanduo shopping district, offering excellent accessibility and attracting high foot traffic.

Scarlett Su, General Manager of LifeWave Taiwan, highlighted that the dual-city arrangement created greater business opportunities within Taiwan market while attracting talent and fostering closer collaboration with enterprises from Hong Kong and Macau. "Kaohsiung is undoubtedly a significant hub connecting Taiwan with cross-strait markets. We are honored to work alongside passionate partners who are committed to sharing the value of our patented technology with others," she remarked.

Join Us in Experiencing a New Journey of LifeWave Wellness

With the Kaohsiung Experience Center now officially open, LifeWave Taiwan warmly invites everyone to visit. Whether you schedule a tour or drop by spontaneously, you can embark on an exciting journey into the world of health and vitality powered by innovative technology. LifeWave looks forward to empowering more people to live vibrant lives and create a brighter future together.

【About LifeWave】

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a technology company headquartered in the United States. The LifeWave Taiwan branch was established in 2008. LifeWave focuses on innovative development with patented products, aiming to enhance overall health and well-being through light technology.

SOURCE LifeWave, LLC Taiwan Branch