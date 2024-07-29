US teenagers captivated by cultural wonders in Dongying

DONGYING, China, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

A group of 16 teenagers from the United States recently participated in a 10-day trip in Dongying, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province. During their stay, they had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the city's rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty.

The group visited various local sites, including the Yellow River Delta, where they witnessed the breathtaking spectacle of the Yellow River merging with the sea, a unique feature of the city.

Yellow River, the second-longest river in China, is known as China's "Mother River" and the cradle of Chinese civilization. Located at the point where the Yellow River meets the Bohai Sea, Dongying boasts an abundant blend of cultural heritage and breathtaking natural scenery.

The Yellow River Delta, with its natural beauty, offers lucrative opportunities for tourism. It serves as a crucial wintering and stopover destination for migratory birds, providing visitors with the chance to observe these wild avian wonders.

Today, Dongying is the world's largest breeding ground for the Oriental white stork, a rare migratory species. The city is now working to build a Yellow River Estuary National Park to better preserve the wetlands and biodiversity in the Yellow River Delta.

Dongying, nourished by the Yellow River, is also home to distinctive culture and delicacies. Yellow River bazaar exhibitions are often held in the city to showcase its cultural items, especially traditional handicrafts and intangible cultural heritage items.

In the streets of Lijin county, the teenagers tried their hand at traditional crafts such as sugar painting and dough modeling, finding themselves in awe. They also embarked on a cultural journey to explore ancient wisdom at the Sun Tzu Cultural Park, dedicated to the renowned philosopher and military strategist Sun Tzu, also known as Sun Wu.

At the Dongying Youth Comprehensive Practice Base, they learned shadow puppetry and experienced an array of traditional Chinese folk arts. Additionally, they explored tie-dyeing and other traditional crafts at the Dongying Art Museum.

The trip provided the teenagers with a deep understanding of Dongying's cultural and natural treasures, leaving them with lasting memories of their enriching experience in China.

