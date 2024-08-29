USANA Achieves HR Asia’s “Best Companies to Work For” Title for Three Consecutive Years

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Philippines has once again been honored with the prestigious HR Asia Award for being one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Philippines. This marks the third consecutive year the company has received this esteemed recognition, underscoring its commitment to creating a positive and dynamic work environment.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2024 is an annual award given by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. The award recognizes companies with the best HR practices, high levels of employee engagement, and excellent workplace culture. The awards night, attended by industry leaders, employees, and partners, celebrated USANA's dedication to its workforce and the company's ongoing efforts to cultivate a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for the third year in a row," said Cherry Ampig, General Manager of USANA Philippines. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who contribute every day to making USANA an exceptional place to work. It's a proud moment for all of us."

USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition and the parent company of USANA Philippines, has also relayed its appreciation to the Philippine market for this achievement while emphasizing the significance of the company's core values in winning the award.

"Being recognized for the third time as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Philippines is a remarkable achievement for us," said David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "It is a testament to the hard work and passion of our Philippine team, and we are incredibly proud of this accomplishment."

USANA Philippines, also known as UHS Essential Philippines, Inc., was launched locally in 2009 and is the only USANA subsidiary that operates three offices outside the United States, specifically in Makati, Davao, and Cebu.

